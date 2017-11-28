Chris Cornell’s ‘The Promise’ Nominated for 2018 Grammy Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—The late American musician, singer, and songwriter Chris Cornell was nominated on Tuesday for a 2018 Grammy Award for his original song “The Promise.”

The song, which is nominated in the Best Rock Performance category, was the title track of the Armenian Genocide film “The Promise.”

Cornell, who was best known as the lead vocalist, primary songwriter, and rhythm guitarist for U.S.-rock band Soundgarden and as lead vocalist and songwriter for the supergroup Audioslave, died in Detroit on the night of May 17 at the age of 52.

According to a statement released by Cornell on March 10, all of the proceeds from the song are donated to the International Rescue Committee. “The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster,” read a part of the statement.

When asked about the song and the film by Rolling Stone Magazine in March, Cornell said that “There are a couple of really amazing documentaries about the Armenian Genocide, and one of them was about the phenomenon that people who had literally minutes to grab what they could from their homes would take photos before anything else – before jewelry even… I was really moved by that; the idea of what is most important to people in a crucial second.”

The world premiere of the late Kirk Kerkorian’s legacy project “The Promise” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 11, 2016. The film had the honor of being designated as one of the gala presentations of the prestigious festival. It was released in U.S. theaters on April 21. (Read the Armenian Weekly’s coverage of The Promise‘s world premiere here)

The song is now available at all streaming services and digital retailers including iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The official video and the song’s lyrics are available below.

The 60th Grammy Awards will take place on Jan 28, 2018.

***

“The Promise”

If I had nothing to my name

But photographs of you

Rescued from the flames

That is all I would ever need

As long as I can read

What’s written on your face

The strength that shines

Behind your eyes

The hope and light

That will never die

And one promise you made

one promise that always remains

No matter the price

A promise to survive

Persevere and thrive

As we’ve always done

And you said

“The poison in a kiss

Is the lie upon the lips”

Truer words were never shared

When I feel

Like lies are all I hear

I pull my memories near

The one thing they can’t take

And one promise you made

one promise that always remains

No matter the price

A promise to survive

Persevere and thrive

As you’ve always done