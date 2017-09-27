Armenia’s Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian Wins FIDE World Cup for Second Time

TBILISI, Georgia (A.W)—Nearly 12 years after winning the championship in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian of Armenia clinched his second FIDE (World Chess Federation) World Cup title after winning two tiebreak rapid games against China’s Ding Liren on Sept. 27.

Aronian will take home the $120,000 first prize. By competing in the tournament finals, Aronian is eligible to complete in the Candidates Tournament, which will take place in Berlin in March of next year. There, the challenger for the World Chess Championship will be determined.

Aronian was born in Yerevan on Oct. 6, 1982. On the March 2014 FIDE rating list, he was ranked No. 2 in the world and had an Elo rating of 2,830, making him the fourth-highest rated player in history. He ranks fourth in the world among active players.

Below is video form Aronian’s latest win: