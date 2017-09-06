Alex Demirdjian of Ferrari Wins Third Place at Total 24 Hours of Spa Race in Belgium

Lebanese-Armenian Driver Puts Armenian Cause on Global Map

SPA, Belgium—Lebanese-Armenian driver Alex Demirdjian won third place at the world-famous Total 24 Hours of Spa race in Belgium on July 30. The race is part of the Blancpain GT Series.

Sixty-four cars began the race at the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, but only 35 finished the challenging feat. Demirdjian and his Ferrari AF Corse teammates Nicolas Minassian, Davide Rizzo, and Toni Vilander came in third place, a major achievement in the racing world and a great source of pride for the Armenian community.

“It was important for me to race for the Armenian people,” said Demirdjian. “This race was about remembering our past but also letting the world know that we are present and our future is strong.”

The Total 24 Hours of Spa race is widely recognized as one of the most difficult races across the globe, due both to the continuous 24 hours of driving and to the challenging weather conditions characteristic of the region. Demirdjian recognized the race as an important opportunity to represent both the Armenian and Lebanese communities, honoring the history of his people and speaking of hope for their future.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 that Demirdjian raced in proudly displayed the red, blue, and orange colors of the Armenian flag with the words “Drive for Life” just below. The front of the racecar displayed the Lebanese flag with the country’s national Cedar tree leading the way.

“It was a wonderful feeling to cross the Armenian and Lebanese flags across the finish line,” said Demirdjian. “This achievement really goes to show that teamwork is more important than any individual endeavor, and I hope future generations will be inspired to work together in pursuit of their ambitions while honoring their history.”

Prior to this event, Demirdjian raced in the Blancpain GT Endurance Race in Monza, Italy, where he won first place with his Ferrari AF Corse teammates Davide Rizzo and Abbie Eaton.