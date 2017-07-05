OSCE Minsk Group Calls on Both Sides to Cease Military Action Along Line of Contact

MOSCOW/VIENNA/WASHINGTON (A.W.)—On July 5, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs—Ambassador Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Stephane Visconti of France, and Ambassador Richard Hoagland of the United States—released a statement calling on both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to cease military action along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC).

“Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing,” read part of the statement. “The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith.”

The Co-Chairs also extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

Following the statement, Armenian Foreign Minister held phone conversations with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

According to Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tigran Babayan, Nalbandian discussed the Azerbaijani provocations that took place on July 4 at the Artsakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact (LoC), as well as its consequences. “During phone conversations with OSCE [Minsk Group] co-chairs, FM Nalbandian presented the situation after Azerbaijan provocation,” Babayan tweeted.

In the evening of July 4, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense announced that Artsakh Defense Army forces had responded to Azerbaijan’s shelling of Armenian positions earlier in the evening. According to a statement issued by the Artsakh Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani side suffered human losses and a military post in the Azerbaijani village of Alghanlu was damaged.