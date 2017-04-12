The 27th Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Navasartian Games: Important Updates

By Sylvahna Menissian

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (A.W.)—The Homenetmen of Providence, R.I., will host the 27th Annual Homenetmen Eastern United States Navasartian Games on Fourth of July weekend (July 1-4).

The Providence community recently announced the launch of the Navasartian Games website. All the information about the games is now all in one convenient location. Attendees can now book hotel rooms, purchase dance tickets, and buy ads in the ad-book.

Hotel

The Providence Biltmore, located in the heart of downtown Providence, will be the headquarters for the weekend. Rooms are still available to reserve for an affordable rate of $129 for a single and $139 for a double. Rooms are filling up fast so be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible. Please call 401-421-0700 and mention “Homenetmen” for the discounted room rate. Or follow this link when booking online: https://secure3.hilton.com/en_US/qq/reservation/book.htm?inputModule=HOTEL&ctyhocn=PVDCUQQ&spec_plan=HOMENE&arrival=20170630&departure=20170704&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT

Athletic Facilities

Athletic events will be taking place at East Greenwhich High School (300 Avenger Dr, East Greenwich, R.I. 02818). Swimming will take place at Park View Middle School (25 Park View Blvd #1, Cranston, R.I. 02910). Transportation to and from the hotel will be provided for hotel guests.

Dance

The Sunday night dance will feature Kevork Artinian and Band at the Providence Biltmore at 8 p.m. Monday night’s Victory Gala Dinner Dance will feature Elie Berberian and Band at the Rhode Island Convention Center. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. with the dance to follow.

You can purchase your dance tickets and VIP packages here: https://navasartian.ticketleap.com/

Ad Book

We strongly encourage all to take out an ad in this year’s ad book. The deadline to submit an ad book form is May 27th, 2017. Link to ad book form: https://www.navasartianeusa.com/ad-book-online-submission

Be sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with the Navasartian Games.

Website: https://www.navasartianeusa.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/navasartian.eusa/

Twitter: @NavasartianEast

Instagram: Navasartian.East

Snapchat: navasartianeast