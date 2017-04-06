OSCE Conducts Planned Monitoring Near Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— On April 5, an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact (LoC) between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan in the direction of Hadrut, near Karakhanbeyli, reported the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.

The monitoring was done based on accordance with an agreement that was reached with the authorities of the Artsakh Republic.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO) Mihael Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff member of the OSCE High Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Farrelli (Ireland).

From the opposite side of the LoC, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Peter Svedburg (Sweden), and Head of the OSCE High Level Planning Group Colonel Hans Lampalzer (Austria).

No violations of the ceasefire regime were registered. The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. Representatives of the Artsakh Foreign and Defense Ministries were present during the monitoring mission.