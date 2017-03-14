Artsakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan Visits Greece

ATHENS, Greece (A.W.)— The Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) Karen Mirzoyan is currently on a working visit to Greece to participate in the event titled “Our Heroic Artsakh,” hosted by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Greece, taking place March 13-15, reported the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.

Mirzoyan began his visit by visiting the Armenian Evangelical Church of Greece followed by the a visit to some of the Armenian educational institutions, including the Zavarian Elementary school and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Artaki Kalpakian School.

Mirzoyan later met with the Patriarchal Vicar Archbishop Komitas Ohanian of the Armenian Prelacy of Greece and members of the Armenian National Administration of Greece. During these meetings, he gave details about the situation in Artsakh and the Artsakh Line of Contact (LoC) and answered questions by the community leaders.

The Foreign Minister’s visit also included a meeting with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation(ARF) Central Committee of Greece, which was joined by the Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Fadei Charchoghlian.

During his meeting with the ARF, Mirzoyan explained the work being done towards international recognition of Artsakh, as well as the current stage of the negotiations of the Karabagh conflict. Mirzoyan expressed his appreciation for the consistent activities of the ARF aimed and educating and increasing awareness about Artsakh.

In addition, Mirzoyan met with representatives of the Armenian community of Greece and the Aram Manougian club, where he briefed them on the events of last April 2016 and its aftermath. He also highlighted some of the new democratic developments taking place in Artsakh, such as the constitutional referendum, which was aimed to instill democratic values like respecting human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law.

Throughout his visit, Mirzoyan stressed that the support of the Armenian Diaspora following the April war was very evident and that there has been a clear sense of unity throughout the Armenian world since last April.