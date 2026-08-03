The meaning of “War in September”

In March, campaigning ahead of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned voters that if his Civil Contract party did not win a constitutional majority, there would be war in September. He called the potential conflict catastrophic and staked his own credibility on it, noting that after seven years as prime minister, he would have no business in office if he could not foresee such a danger.

Pashinyan did not warn of war in the abstract. He tied it to a precise, measurable outcome: a constitutional majority, which in the 105-seat National Assembly means two-thirds, or 70 seats. On June 7, Civil Contract won roughly half of the vote and 64 seats. It secured a clear governing majority, but not 70. The specific threshold the prime minister had named as the line before catastrophe was not reached.

Four days later, he revised the forecast: “As long as we consistently continue the peace agenda and support it with all possible means, there will be no war; there will be peace.” The condition he had called decisive in March went unmet in June, and by his own account, the danger had receded.

This was not the first adjustment. During the campaign, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had already softened the “War in September” warning into a vague “post-election timeframe.”

A prime minister has access to intelligence the public does not, and a responsible leader who genuinely fears escalation may feel obligated to say so plainly, even at the risk of sounding alarmist. Deterrence can depend on public resolve, and it is at least arguable that a strong electoral mandate lowers the odds of conflict. These are serious points, and they deserve a serious answer.

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But they do not fit the timeline. A warning grounded in real intelligence about a September invasion would not normally soften because an election returned 64 seats instead of 70.

Independent observers noticed as much before the vote, with OC Media describing the approach as fear-mongering meant to pressure voters into handing over a supermajority.

To understand why that pressure was applied, it helps to ask what the constitutional majority was meant to secure. The peace Pashinyan is pursuing requires amending the constitution: Azerbaijan has made constitutional change a precondition for signing a treaty, objecting to language it reads as a territorial claim. A two-thirds supermajority is the instrument that makes such an amendment possible.

Read in that light, the campaign message comes into focus. “Give us a constitutional majority or face war in September” was, in practical terms, a request for the authority to change the constitution on Azerbaijan’s terms. The war warning and the peace agenda pointed to the same political demand: Accept this concession, or risk catastrophe.

This is a country that lost the 2020 war, watched Artsakh empty of its population in September 2023 and still has citizens held in Baku. The fear Pashinyan invoked is not imaginary. An electorate voting under the threat of annihilation is not weighing options freely.

None of this means war is impossible. It means a prediction offered as fact, then quietly withdrawn, should not simply be forgotten. If September passes peacefully, Armenians are entitled to ask why they were told otherwise. Also, the full text of the peace agreement should be published before it is signed, as 86% of Armenians said they wanted in a 2025 Gallup International survey. A decision this consequential should be made in daylight, not under the pressure of a deadline that keeps moving.