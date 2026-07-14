Armenian State Symphony Orchestra releases “Symphonic Lullabies” 

YEREVAN — The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with Acba Bank and the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund, released “Symphonic Lullabies,” an album that transforms beloved melodies by celebrated Armenian composers into gentle, soothing lullabies for relaxation, focus and bedtime listening, particularly for the youngest audiences.

“Symphonic Lullabies” is now available on more than 40 digital music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. Click here to stream “Symphonic Lullabies” now.

The album is unique globally because it marks the first time lullabies have been specially recorded by a symphony orchestra using the most iconic melodies of Armenian composers. For this project, the orchestra’s arrangers reworked familiar symphonic and folk themes into gentle, slow-tempo settings, softening dynamics and rescoring the works for delicate combinations of strings, woodwinds and harp to create a sound world appropriate for bedtime listening. Listeners will enjoy lullaby arrangements of works by Komitas, Aram Khachaturian, Alexander Spendiarian, Edvard Mirzoyan, Romanos Melikyan, Arno Babajanyan and Barsegh Kanachyan, as well as traditional Armenian folk songs.

The project was initiated by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, who described lullabies as “the one musical form that lets us dream” and explained that reinterpreting the country’s most cherished composers as lullabies became the orchestra’s way of connecting with children. Through these recordings, the youngest generation can now encounter Armenian musical heritage in their earliest years as an alternative to more generic music — passing down the melodies grandparents and parents grew up with through quiet, everyday moments like naptime and bedtime.

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This one-of-a-kind album was recorded with the support of Acba Bank’s “Visa BARERAR” cardholders, whose cashless payments contributed to the production costs. Acba Bank further amplified the impact by directing its own funds to the dedicated account of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund to support sustainable and forward-looking programs across Armenia.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra has become internationally renowned as the premier ambassador of Armenian music. With “Symphonic Lullabies,” the orchestra extends that voice into the nursery, translating a proud musical tradition into a form gentle enough for infants and young children. The album invites children and families from around the world to experience the rich heritage of Armenian music in a soothing form, offering a harmonious, lifelong introduction to the country’s cherished musical traditions — one quiet lullaby at a time.