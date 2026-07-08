Ani Israyelyan immortalizes the homeland on canvas

Art possesses an astonishing quality: It becomes a bridge between memories of the past, experiences of the present and visions of the future. When a canvas is touched by a hand guided by faith, boundless devotion to native culture and a yearning for freedom, what is born is a living breath and voice. From April 21 to 30, at the Pyunik Development Center in Yerevan, Buzand 3/1, the solo exhibition “Homeland” by painter Ani Israyelyan was presented to art lovers. Although the exhibition has concluded, we met with the artist afterward to discuss her creative journey, the inner philosophy of her art and the mission she carries as an Armenian and an artist.

The beginning of the journey and artistic explorations

Ani shared the story of her creative life with the Weekly. Her artistic talent traces its roots to the studio of collage artist Martiros Badalyan, who was the first to notice and cultivate her gift for painting. This was followed by the Panos Terlemezyan State College; the five years spent in the painting department refined her technique and drew her deeper into the mysterious world of art. However, a true artist is never confined solely to academic education. Ani began to educate herself, search, create and further solidify art within herself.

“Initially, collage artist Martiros Badalyan developed painting within me. Then I was accepted to and graduated from the Panos Terlemezyan State College. The department developed painting and art within me for five years, which pushed me to become more involved in all of it. I also began to educate myself, search and create,” Israyelyan said.

She dislikes staying in one place, within the boundaries of the same style or the same materials. Although she works primarily in a realistic style and prefers oils and acrylics, watercolors and a constant search for new techniques also hold their own place in her studio. “I always try to look for opportunities to work with different techniques and styles. For me, art is freedom — freedom to develop myself through different techniques, styles and materials, and to try to move forward that way.”

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Nocturnal solitude and sketches of the mind

Today, Ani Israyelyan does not yet have her own studio. She creates at home, especially in the mysterious silence of the night, when she is left completely alone with her thoughts, emotions, the feelings of the day and expectations of the future. Although she feels comfortable in that solitude, the image of her own studio has long been vividly drawn inside her. “The scent of paints and the look of new canvases — I have imagined everything,” Israyelyan said.

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Each of her canvases is born after long contemplation. Ani does not make sketches; she first “paints” the images in her mind, battles with her own thoughts, constructs the entire composition in her head and transfers it directly to the canvas. “It rarely happens that I create my thought directly on the canvas all at once. At those times, there are many changes until I get what I want, which is why I always contemplate for a long time,” Israyelyan explained.

She can be inspired by anything: music, movies, stories, books and even the whims of the weather. And when the unquenchable thirst to paint arrives, she can start several canvases at once. “For me, everything can become a theme for creation, even sadness, even gloomy, dark weather. Sometimes I feel a thirst to paint; it happens that I might start painting several canvases at once.”

The main message is not to lose our Armenian identity

No matter how diverse the themes and sources of inspiration may be, the main message and core of Ani Israyelyan’s art remains the same: not to lose and to immortalize Armenian identity. In her canvases, she eternalizes culture, architectural monuments, ornaments and the decorative patterns of rugs and carpets. “I try to represent our Armenian identity in Armenia and beyond its borders. To the extent of my ability, I try to immortalize our Armenian identity not only by keeping it in my heart and soul but also by presenting it to current and future generations,” Israyelyan said.

At the foundation of all this lies a deep, unwavering faith. For Israyelyan, the primary element in life is faith in God, followed by faith in her own strength.

The 30 canvases presented at the Pyunik Development Center marked the artist’s first solo exhibition, giving her new inspiration and a greater sense of responsibility.

“My dream is to present and exhibit more beyond the borders of Armenia and much more. This was my first exhibition, but, of course, not the last,” Israyelyan said.

The symbolism of the canvases and national emblems

During the conversation, Israyelyan spoke with special warmth about several of her canvases. One such piece depicts Mount Ararat, a concept that had been taking shape since her student years and was finally transferred to canvas in 2024.

“How magnificent and beautiful Mount Ararat looks from our Armenia, with candles burning for our fallen people from the genocide until today. In their memory, the khachkars appear in the form of a prayer, showing that we and our future generations will always pray and remember the genocide and our current victims,” Israyelyan said.

Another canvas depicts the Armenian lily, which is listed in the Red Book. “These are our Armenian lily flowers, which are listed in the Red Book and mainly found in our geographical region — in Armenia. It is considered a Caucasian-Armenian endemic plant. I tried to present it in such a style.”

Alongside this miracle of nature, the image of the Armenian woman holds its well-deserved place, from the traditional headdress to the delicate ornaments of the taraz, the national costume, and the abundant fruits of Armenia. “I have presented our Armenian woman with Armenian fruits, representing our hospitable Armenians.”

Wheat also holds sacred significance for the painter: “The Armenian Highlands are the cradle of wheat, and I tried to depict it in such a style and such a design.”

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Ani Israyelyan’s art is a reminder that the homeland is a state of the soul, a combination of colors and a manifestation of faith. Each of her brushstrokes is a battle against oblivion and a promise to preserve what is Armenian and traditional. When the centuries-old khachkars and the contemplative eyes of the Armenian woman look out at you from the canvas, you realize that our culture is invincible as long as there are artists so deeply devoted to their roots.

Follow the artist’s creative journey and new works on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anis_art90?igsh=MTkxN2hhZmk5cmZqZA==

Photos courtesy of Ani Israyelyan.