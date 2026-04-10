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Giving wings to art: How ArTever hopes to bring Armenian stories to life

Siranush SargsyanApril 10, 2026Last Updated: April 11, 2026
0 2 minutes read
Narek Sargsyan with children at his studio

In a time when technology shapes how children see the world, Armenian parents may worry about what their children consume online. For Narek Sargsyan, an artist and photographer forcibly displaced from Artsakh, the solution lies in “stories that carry the Armenian soul and values,” wrapped in the language of children.

“Our children should grow up with Armenian values from early childhood. The best way to pass those values on is through animated films with competitive quality and interesting plots,” Sargsyan told the Armenian Weekly. He said he would like to show Armenian culture through engaging stories that capture the imagination, and not through direct preaching.

To accomplish this, Sargsyan, who now lives in Yerevan, has founded ArTever, an animation studio that aims to breathe new life into old fairy tales. The name, which combines “art” with “tever,” the Armenian word for “wings,” reflects a belief in artistic freedom and emotional connection. “[These are] the wings that only art can give. We want Armenian children, both here and in the diaspora, to stay close to their roots,” he said.

Narek Sargsyan with children at his studio.

Two of the heroes ArTever plans to bring to life are a grandfather and his grandson who share everyday adventures and warm conversations. “This relationship matters to me,” Sargsyan said. “We see today how the gap between generations grows wider with technology. Older people are often far from digital life, and that pushes them away from younger ones. Through this story, we will try to close that gap and show that grandparents can also be friends.” In the story, their journey will become a metaphor for understanding and connection. The grandson will learn to listen to his grandfather and to see him as a friend, while the elder will find joy in seeing the world through his grandson’s eyes.

Among the other characters ArTever plans to feature is Ani, a girl dressed in a traditional Artsakh taraz, often standing on a vishapagorg, the Armenian dragon rug. For Sargsyan, she represents the fusion of the old and the new, while including Artsakh themes is both an emotional and responsible choice. “It’s very important to include these symbols,” he said. “But they should not feel sad, there should be hope, and the stories should be engaging for children.”

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“Ani will not speak about heavy topics,” Sargsyan said, adding that the stories would incorporate Armenian symbols such as churches, khachkars (cross-stones), and folk patterns from both Eastern and Western Armenia, presenting them in a way that resonates with young audiences.

The project, which is still in its fundraising stage, aims to produce 12 full-length and 15 short animated films. The creative team includes artists and writers who plan to collaborate with a psychologist, a speech therapist and an ethnographer.

Ani, a character from ArTever.

Sargsyan said early informal sessions with children have been positive, while parents have welcomed the idea. Once the films are made, Sargsyan hopes to release them in Eastern Armenian, Western Armenian, English, French, Russian and Spanish, allowing Armenian children everywhere to reconnect with their roots.

“Through creativity, we can turn [Armenian fairy tales] into quality cartoons that inspire children and unite generations everywhere. Art gives color to life, and creating in the language of children is its most beautiful form,” he said.

Currently, Sargsyan is seeking support to bring the project to life through a fundraising effort on GoFundMe and reArmenia.

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Siranush SargsyanApril 10, 2026Last Updated: April 11, 2026
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Siranush Sargsyan

Siranush Sargsyan

Siranush Sargsyan is a freelance journalist from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, now based in Armenia. She covers human rights, politics and women in conflict zones, with work featured in outlets such as the BBC, Newsweek, Open Democracy, IWPR, The Armenian Weekly and other publications. Previously, she was Chief Specialist in Education and Political Science on the standing committee in Artsakh's parliament and taught History at Machkalashen school. Sargsyan holds degrees in History and Political Science and completed the Tavitian Scholar Program at Tufts University, as well as a journalism internship at Taz media.

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