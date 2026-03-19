Armenian Sisters Academy alumni reunite for Lenten gathering

BELMONT, Mass. — In a spirit of faith, gratitude and cherished remembrance, the Armenian community of New England gathered on Sunday, March 15, for the Armenian Sisters Academy (ASA) Alumni Lenten Luncheon Reunion, a heartfelt celebration centered on the theme “Remember, Reconnect and Celebrate.”

The day began at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in Belmont with a solemn Memorial Holy Mass offered in loving memory of the devoted nuns of the Armenian Sisters Academy, who faithfully served Boston and the wider New England region for more than three decades.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Ghazar (Lazarus) Bedrossian, pastor of Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in Belmont, with altar servers and alumni of ASA. The presence of Sisters Emma and Kayane, who traveled from Philadelphia, brought special joy and emotion to the gathering. Also in attendance were Rev. Fr. Mikael Bassale, apostolic administrator of the Armenian Catholics in Greece and former pastor of Holy Cross; Dr. Cara Aghajanian of Washington, D.C.; Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian; along with numerous alumni, families and members of the Armenian community.

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The sacred celebration was enriched by the uplifting hymns of the Agagianian Choir, directed by Dr. Marine Margarian. In his homily, Fr. Bedrossian reflected on the profound and sacred mission of the Armenian Sisters Academy, emphasizing their lasting impact in shaping generations through faith, education and devotion.

Following the Holy Mass, the attendees gathered at 12:00 p.m. at the Nishan and Margrit Atinizian Hall in Belmont for the Lenten Reunion Luncheon, where fellowship and joyful reunion continued.

The cultural program opened with welcoming remarks by Mistress of Ceremonies Maral Der Torossian, followed by the grace offered by Fr. Bedrossian. Guests enjoyed musical performances by Luke Charchaflian and Karian Karian, setting a warm and celebratory tone for the afternoon.

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Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, a proud member of the ASA family, delivered a heartfelt address, recalling treasured memories and highlighting the historic and spiritual importance of the Sisters’ mission in the Armenian-American community.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of special awards to Sisters Emma and Kayane by Fr. Bedrossian and Sheriff Koutoujian, honoring their unwavering dedication and more than 30 years of service. In her remarks, Sister Emma expressed deep gratitude to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church for organizing such a meaningful reunion, noting the joy of gathering once again with the ASA family in New England after more than a decade.

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The program also featured a touching video presentation prepared by ASA drama teacher Mr. David Elizian, offering a glimpse into the cherished memories and enduring legacy of the Academy and its devoted Sisters.

In recognition of her lifelong service, Mrs. Chake Kebabjian was honored for her dedication to the school from its earliest days alongside the Sisters. The audience was further uplifted by a refined musical performance by pianist Marina Margarian and vocalist Maria Hayrabedian.

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In closing remarks, Fr. Bedrossian expressed heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed to the success of this memorable event and announced that the ASA Alumni Lenten Reunion will now become an annual tradition. He also shared that at the 2027 gathering, special recognition will be given to Mrs. Mayda Melkonian and Mrs. Meri Demirjian.

The day stood as a powerful testimony to the enduring legacy of the Armenian Sisters Academy — a legacy rooted in faith, education and love — continuing to inspire generations to remember, reconnect and celebrate.