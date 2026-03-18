Ballad of the Beetles

On Zangezur’s slopes where the high winds commence,

Treads the dark pilgrim, Dorcadion sisianense

Across crimson hills where the late sunsets condense,

Moves slow and steadfast Dorcadion syunikense

Near Jermuk’s cool springs where the bright waters dispense,

Runs quick as a whisper Trechus dzermukensis

Through mountain-held soil, old, shadowed, and dense,

Burrows the patient Trechus magniceps

In Ararat sands where the hot winds grow tense,

Wanders iron-clad Armenohelops armeniacus

Through grasses that sway with a silvery suspense,

Leaps light-footed Longitarsus violentoides

By Geghard’s dark cliffs where the swallows wheel immense,

Burns emerald bright Sphenoptera geghardica’s presence

Along the calm banks where the Araks flows immense,

Feeds the quiet Cryptocephalus araxicola with patience

So through Armenia’s valleys where old mountains stand immense,

Marches the sentinel Pterostichus capitatus in silence

From forest root deep to the desert’s far fence,

Live Armenia’s beetles, small, eternal, immense