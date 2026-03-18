Poetry

Ballad of the Beetles

Ani AroyianMarch 18, 2026Last Updated: March 18, 2026
0 1 minute read
Porphyrophora hamelii, known as Armenian cochineal. (Photo by Vahe Martirosyan)

On Zangezur’s slopes where the high winds commence,
Treads the dark pilgrim, Dorcadion sisianense

Across crimson hills where the late sunsets condense,
Moves slow and steadfast Dorcadion syunikense

Near Jermuk’s cool springs where the bright waters dispense,
Runs quick as a whisper Trechus dzermukensis

Through mountain-held soil, old, shadowed, and dense,
Burrows the patient Trechus magniceps

In Ararat sands where the hot winds grow tense,
Wanders iron-clad Armenohelops armeniacus

Related Articles

Through grasses that sway with a silvery suspense,
Leaps light-footed Longitarsus violentoides

By Geghard’s dark cliffs where the swallows wheel immense,
Burns emerald bright Sphenoptera geghardica’s presence

Along the calm banks where the Araks flows immense,
Feeds the quiet Cryptocephalus araxicola with patience

So through Armenia’s valleys where old mountains stand immense,
Marches the sentinel Pterostichus capitatus in silence

From forest root deep to the desert’s far fence,
Live Armenia’s beetles, small, eternal, immense

Tags
Ani AroyianMarch 18, 2026Last Updated: March 18, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of Ani Aroyian

Ani Aroyian

Ani Aroyian holds an MPH from the University of New England and leads data collection and analysis at BASEC, supporting after-school and youth programs. She is also an active member of the AYF Greater Boston "Nejdeh" chapter, ARS Watertown "Leola Sassouni" chapter and ARF Boston "Sardarabad" chapter. With experience at Camp Haiastan, FAR and COAF, her work focuses on child well-being, family engagement and community-centered education.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

The Velvet Zealot, Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan

February 18, 2026

Reflection of God’s Light

February 17, 2026

New Western Armenian poetry program launches

February 10, 2026

Saturday dolma vespers

February 3, 2026
Back to top button