April 24 (again)

dichotomies highlight

complexities existing

in our hearts, souls and minds

warped by news and

fake news or just

plain old propaganda

chanting never again

never again!

never again!!



to no! not again!

not again, no,

no, not again…



we gotta do something!

we must do something!

it has to stop

Can somebody do something?

say those who can’t

do very much

grandchild of a genocide

of a genocide survivor

pulled every which way

by what we see

happening now

by what we see and

can do nothing about



reminds us

how they, yeah they,

our tshnamis

emptied us from our lands

and then dismantled

anything, everything

anything that mighta

shown we were there

we were once there

on what were our lands

our “we lived there

forever” lands

they destroyed

our churches or

made ’em mosques

or worse, barns

now carpeted

in işı budur

but we still

got the photos of…



holy mother of god

they just did it again

no, not again!

now others, once victims

are ‘perpetrating’

emptying others

new victims

from their lands

their “we lived there

forever” lands



these perpetrators

doing it better,

more efficiently

emptying the lands

blowing up everything

all of their everythings



blowing up their homes

with them still in them

they have to leave

there is nothing

no reason to stay

people gone

evidence rubbled

in one vile

massive

genocidal

war crime…

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so what if it,

this crime,

every heinous act

documented and

social mediaed

in real time and

we all feel lost,

horrible, emptied

sad, devastated

many of us

give a s*t

and no one

no country

no person

that could make

any difference does

a damn thing

war by remote control

the ultimate, efficient,

obscene and vile,

violent abstraction

This poem was drafted while listening to the laments at the TAYF concert.