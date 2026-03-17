Kocharyan named Armenia Alliance PM candidate for 2026

A ceremonial event of the Armenia Alliance was held March 16 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, where it was announced that Armenia’s second president, Robert Kocharyan, will serve as the alliance’s candidate for prime minister.

Members of the alliance, supporters and invited guests attended the event.

Speeches were delivered by Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia and a member of parliament from the National Assembly’s Armenia Alliance; Sevak Khachatryan, leader of the Araj Party; Christine Vardanyan, a member of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia and a member of parliament from the Armenia Alliance; Arthur Khachatryan, an ARF member and a member of parliament from the Armenia Alliance; Anna Grigoryan, a member of parliament from the Armenia Alliance; and Robert Kocharyan.

During his remarks, Ishkhan Saghatelyan said the political forces will participate together in the upcoming parliamentary elections under the Armenia Alliance, joined by the Araj Party and numerous civil society organizations. A brief video presentation highlighting the alliance’s past political struggles was shown during his remarks.

Christine Vardanyan presented the alliance’s youth-related programs, noting that making higher education free in Armenia is among its priorities.

Arthur Khachatryan presented the 12 main directions of the Armenia Alliance’s economic policy.

During the event, Anna Grigoryan announced that Robert Kocharyan will be the Armenia Alliance’s candidate for prime minister in the upcoming elections.

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In his speech, Kocharyan said the alliance’s objective is clear: “We are determined. Our goal is victory,” he said.

“The evil embodied by this government will be defeated. I entered the struggle against them from the very first days they came to power, and I will not rest until they are removed. This is also what distinguishes me from the other candidates for prime minister. But this is not enough. Those responsible for the deaths of thousands of our heroes must be held accountable — those who surrendered Artsakh and who today force the people to forget their heroic history,” Kocharyan said.

The Armenia Alliance will participate in the June 7, 2026, parliamentary elections under the slogan “Together We Can.”