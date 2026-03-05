Armenian Relief Society event at the 70th Conference of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women

The Armenian Relief Society will participate in the United Nations’ 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), which will take place from March 9-20, 2026, at United Nations headquarters in New York.

The priority theme of the 70th session will focus on ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls, including promoting inclusive and equitable legal systems, eliminating discriminatory laws, policies and practices, and addressing structural barriers that continue to hinder gender equality worldwide. As part of its engagement, the ARS U.N. Committee will host a parallel event titled “From Displacement to Justice: Strengthening Protection, Rights and Recovery for Conflict-Affected Women and Girls,” on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Church Center for the United Nations in New York.

A United Nations badge is not required to attend the ARS event. Participation is open both in person and virtually; however, advance registration is required for all attendees at the following link: https://ngocsw70.events.whova.com/registration/