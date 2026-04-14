Administration in the Millet System

For Armenians within the Ottoman millet system, communal life was defined by a careful balance between internal autonomy and imperial control. As a recognized religious community, Armenians were organized under the authority of the patriarch in Istanbul, who acted both as a religious leader and as the official intermediary with the Ottoman state. Armenians governed many aspects of their daily life; however, they remained firmly subordinate to a centralized imperial authority, in line with the millet system’s religious hierarchy.

Taxation: Armenians did not determine fiscal policy, but the patriarch of Istanbul was responsible for organizing tax collection from the community. These included land taxes and occasional extraordinary levies, but the most prominent obligation was the jizya, a poll tax imposed on non-Muslim adult males, as they were prohibited from participating in military service by the Ottoman state. The Patriarchate, working with local elites, assessed and distributed these burdens within the community and ensured their transfer to the Ottoman center. This role granted Armenian leaders practical authority within their community but made them entirely accountable to Ottoman officials for their community’s affairs.

Education formed another key sphere of communal control. Armenian schools, totalling around 1,900, were often attached to churches and monasteries, which totaled over 2,300, and were essential for preserving language, religion and identity. Instruction emphasized liturgy, Armenian history and literacy, while gradually incorporating more secular subjects by the 19th century. For much of this period, the Ottoman state imposed little direct control over curricula, allowing Armenians considerable freedom in education.

Institutional authority extended to churches, monasteries and communal property. Armenian leaders appointed clergy, managed endowments and regulated religious and social life. The church exercised jurisdiction over family matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance through ecclesiastical courts. There was no single civil code governing personal status across the empire for religion; instead, each religious community followed its own civil legal traditions. Notwithstanding the above, criminal law and public order remained under Ottoman jurisdiction and intercommunal disputes could be taken to state courts, consistent with the same hierarchical structure of the millet system.

While Armenians were in charge of their internal affairs, the Ottoman state could remove this designation of power and override their decisions unilaterally. Muslim citizens were governed directly through imperial and Islamic institutions, which still preserved the dominance of Muslim citizens over them, categorizing them as dhimmi.

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“Millet-i Sadika,” or “Loyal Community”: In 1853, the Armenian Patriarchate received recognition from the Ottoman state through imperial decrees granting privileges in acknowledgment of the community’s loyalty, emphasizing their status as loyal subjects, known as the “Millet-i Sadıka.” This highlights their recognized allegiance, peaceful coexistence and lack of rebellion, in contrast to other groups, despite later narratives portraying Armenians as disloyal.

While Armenians were originally represented by a single patriarch, by the 19th century the community had been divided into separate millets. These included the Armenian Gregorian millet and the Armenian Catholic millet, which was officially recognized in 1831, followed by the recognition of Protestant Armenians as a separate millet by the 1850s under the influence of European and American missionaries.

This fragmentation of the Armenian millet weakened its already limited powers within the Ottoman state and contributed to their vulnerability, facilitating the forced deportation of Armenians during Medz Yeghern in 1915.

The discussion is part of an ongoing series examining Ottoman multiculturalism and the millet system.