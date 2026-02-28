Books as lifelines: Dr. Regine Muradian’s mission to heal and inspire children

When the 2020 Artsakh War displaced countless families, Dr. Regine Muradian turned her children’s book into a lifeline, donating all proceeds from the Armenian translation of Franky and the Worry Bees to nonprofits providing children with food, clothing, school supplies and other essentials.

A licensed clinical psychologist based in Glendale, California, Dr. Muradian is also a children’s author, mental health advocate, speaker and consultant. She empowers families, educators and communities to build resilience, emotional well-being and coping skills for stress and anxiety.

Her first book, Franky and the Worry Bees, was written during the COVID-19 pandemic to help children cope with anxiety, stress and feelings of disconnection. Its message resonated widely, leading to a full series that has since been translated into French and Armenian. Her latest book, Francine’s International Adventures, follows a young girl on her travels, offering lessons in curiosity, empathy and resilience while inspiring children to navigate the world with confidence and heart.

During her first visit to Armenia in July 2025, Dr. Muradian taught mindfulness and anxiety-reduction techniques at the Ada Keshishyants Social Rehabilitation Center for Children with Developmental Disabilities in Vanadzor, and co-developed Armenian-language mindfulness charts with filmmaker and therapist Angela Asatrian.

As a trusted parenting and mental health expert, Dr. Muradian has appeared on Good Day LA, Access Hollywood, ABC News and CBS. Beyond media appearances, she leads workshops and provides consultation on topics ranging from workplace wellness and burnout prevention to positive parenting, leadership communication and cultural competency.

Deeply rooted in the Armenian community, Dr. Muradian has been actively involved with organizations including Aid Beyond Borders and the Hidden Road Initiative and partners with schools across Los Angeles to strengthen families, educators and children through culturally grounded mental health support.

Fluent in Armenian, Romanian, French and English, Dr. Muradian initially pursued International Relations and Business Marketing before earning her Master’s and Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology, specializing in children, adolescents and families — a foundation that informs both her clinical work and her advocacy through children’s literature.

Discover her books and upcoming projects at www.reginemuradian.com.

