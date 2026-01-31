Sen. Schiff condemns Dr. Oz’s targeting of Armenian Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 30 in response to Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz’s indiscriminate targeting of the Armenian American community this week in Los Angeles County:

“Dr. Oz’s demonization of Armenian Americans and targeting of their small businesses is racist and must end. Attacking fraud does not require bigoted attacks on an entire community.

“California’s Armenian American community is an indispensable part of the fabric of our Golden state. After representing the largest community of Armenian Americans anywhere in the country in the House for more than two decades, I have seen firsthand the many countless contributions Armenian Americans have made to our country. I condemn this reckless demonization of an entire community by Dr. Oz, which has already seen businesses suffer through bigoted attacks on their operations.

“I welcome any serious effort to combat waste, fraud and abuse — and there is plenty to be found amidst the billions being thrown at ICE and CBP right now. But instead of tackling the challenges Americans are actually facing, including access to affordable health care or addressing fraud in a constructive and serious fashion, Dr. Oz is baselessly targeting an entire community with indiscriminate and unsubstantiated claims. He is painting his accusations with a brush laden with racist historical tropes and stereotypes, making it clear there is no limit to this Administration’s appetite for distortion of the facts in service of a hateful agenda. We all support rooting out fraud – but the rule of law requires that it be based on evidence, not language, culture or ethnicity. These attacks must end.

“In the coming weeks, I will work with my federal and state partners to conduct oversight and an independent review of this illegal racial profiling of Californians, and I will continue to stand with them against these attacks. I will not tolerate Dr. Oz or any other member of the Administration targeting our communities or taking steps to prevent or limit access to health care for Californians.”

California is home to nearly 250,000 Armenian Americans — more than half of the Armenian diaspora in the United States — and Senator Schiff has been a strong champion for the Armenian community throughout his tenure in Congress. Prior to his election to the Senate, Schiff’s congressional district was home to the largest group of Armenian Americans in the United States.

Schiff has been a staunch advocate for the Armenian community, particularly in leading the effort in the U.S. Congress to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. He also sought further accountability against financial institutions, including from Citibank, to investigate Citibank’s discriminatory practices against Armenian Americans.

Following Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh in 2023, Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian prisoners of war. Schiff has introduced several pieces of legislation to bring them home.