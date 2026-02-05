ARF condemns Baku “show trial” as fabricated verdicts issued against Artsakh leaders

As a result of a judicial farce that lasted more than a year, the military court in Baku today announced the “verdicts” in the case based on fabricated charges against the former military-political leadership of Artsakh and other Armenian detainees.

With pre-determined rulings issued through a closed and sham “trial,” Azerbaijan has once again confirmed that, despite its rhetoric about peace and its formal gestures, it continues its anti-Armenian policy and conduct, with the complicity of the current authorities of the Republic of Armenia.

From the outset, it was clear that the purpose of this “trial” in Baku was to target and discredit the Republic of Artsakh, the Republic of Armenia, the self-determination struggle of the people of Artsakh and the leaders of that struggle.

It is noteworthy that on the eve of the “verdicts” issued against Armenia and the Armenian people, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev received a peace award in Abu Dhabi. This is what the so-called “peace process” looks like and what it is about.

The captured Armenians sentenced by the Baku military court are, in reality, de facto hostages in Azerbaijan’s hands. Without their immediate and unconditional release, speaking about the establishment of peace between Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan is a mockery, regardless of who promotes such rhetoric.

We will continue our struggle to secure the release of all Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. We call on the forces that genuinely advocate for genuine peace in our region, as well as all international organizations working for human rights, democracy and justice, to remain engaged and support efforts to secure the release of Armenian prisoners.

It is possible to speak of real peace between Artsakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan only by ensuring all the individual and collective rights of the people of Artsakh, including the return of the hostages to their homeland.

This requires, in every respect, a truly strong homeland state and nationwide unity around national goals. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation remains committed and will continue its organized and purposeful struggle toward that objective.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau

Feb. 5, 2026