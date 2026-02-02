Sen. Schiff demands independent review of Dr. Oz’s targeting of Armenian Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is demanding an independent review into Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz’s racist and baseless targeting of Armenian Americans in Los Angeles. Last week, Dr. Oz posted on an official government social media account a video accusing businesses owned by Armenian Americans, without evidence, of being fronts for a $3.5 billion hospice fraud scheme.

“I strongly urge you to open an independent investigation into this incident, which should include an inquiry into misuse of taxpayer dollars and flagrant targeting of communities based on ethnicity. These allegations peddle a racist conspiracy about California’s Armenian American community and undermine Armenian Americans’ civil rights.” Senator Schiff wrote.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General T. March Bell, Senator Schiff underscored that he takes allegations of fraud very seriously, but that singling out one community and labelling it as a culprit is no way to identify fraud — it’s indiscriminate slander. Schiff has been a strong champion for the Armenian American community in Congress, representing the largest community of Armenian Americans anywhere in the country for more than two decades.

“To suggest markers of Armenian culture, language and identity are indicative of criminality underscores a discriminatory motive that could taint any investigation into fraud and incite the further demonization of the community. The Administrator’s inappropriate amplification of historical tropes and stereotypes in service of the Administration’s agenda is an egregious misuse of official resources and communication channels. As the top official at CMS, the Administrator’s comments risk real-world consequences for the health and wellbeing of Armenian Americans. […] In light of the severity of the allegations made against the Armenian American community, I urge you to open an investigation into Administrator Oz’s actions described above,” Senator Schiff continued.

The full text of the letter can be found here.