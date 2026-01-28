Armenia marks new Day of Remembrance for fallen defenders

YEREVAN — Armenians gathered at Yerablur Military Cemetery on January 27 to honor the nation’s fallen, as Parliament officially designated the date as a new national day of remembrance.

The legislation, which passed with immediate effect, establishes the Day of Remembrance for Those Who Fell Defending the Homeland. The move adds a 13th non-working day to Armenia’s national calendar, strategically placed just 24 hours before the existing Army Day holiday on January 28.

Unlike commemorations tied to specific battles, officials said the designation is intended as a broad, inclusive tribute rather than one centered on a single conflict, drawing comparisons to the United Kingdom’s Remembrance Day.

“At our request, the president will sign the law as soon as possible so it enters into force this year,” stated Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan, who co-authored the bill alongside Independent MP Gegham Nazaryan.

The new holiday does not affect Genocide Victims Commemoration Day, which will continue to be observed annually on April 24.

Despite the solemn nature of the bill, the vote highlighted deep political divisions:

Opposition factions either abstained or voted against the measure. Secretary of the “Hayastan” faction, Artsvik Minasyan, dismissed the move as a “symbolic gesture lacking genuine substance.”

The government previously abandoned a 2024 proposal to set the remembrance date on September 27 — the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s 2020 offensive that triggered the Second Artsakh war. That proposal was never submitted to parliament.

Senior officials, including the prime minister, broke with tradition by not visiting the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the September 27 and November 9, 2025 anniversaries — a notable departure from long-standing practice amid ongoing debate over how the state memorializes recent wars.

All photos are by Weekly contributor Anthony Pizzoferrato.