Haigazian University’s 70-year diasporan legacy highlighted in Glendale lecture

GLENDALE, Calif. — The Armenian Diaspora Research Center of Haigazian University, in collaboration with the Armenian Studies Program of California State University, Northridge, hosted a special public lecture marking the 70th Anniversary of Haigazian University. The event took place on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Glendale Public Library and featured a keynote lecture by Haigazian University President Rev. Paul Haidostian, Ph.D.

The program brought together alumni, academics, community leaders and friends of Haigazian University from across the Los Angeles area. The evening opened with welcoming remarks by Dr. Vahram Shemmassian, director of the Armenian Studies Program at CSUN and member of Haigazian University Board of Trustees. This was followed by an introduction of the keynote speaker by Dr. Hazmig Baran, chairman of the Haigazian University Board of Trustees.

Rev. Dr. Haidostian delivered an insightful presentation titled “70 Years of Haigazian University: Its Pan-Diasporan Role and Unique Place in Beirut.” His lecture highlighted the university’s enduring contributions to higher education, community leadership and the global Armenian diaspora.

Below is a summary of Rev. Dr. Haidostian’s lecture.

A name that speaks

Haigazian bears the name of a devoted educator, pastor, theologian and martyr. It is not the name of wealth or power, but of sacrifice. His life speaks to us of courage, faith and unwavering dedication to education. In 1921, The New York Times described him as “the most prominent educator of the Middle East.” His legacy continues, not as memory alone but as a mission.

A university born of calling

Haigazian University exists because education is at the heart of the Armenian Evangelical identity. Its calling is to form the whole human being — mind, soul, character and service — according to God’s image. This university was not built on privilege or inherited land, but on vision, faith and collective effort. From its beginning, Haigazian has stood as an act of trust in the power of education.

A gift of the diaspora

From modest teacher-training programs in the 1940s, the vision expanded and gained appreciation within the Armenian-American community, reaching the Armenian Missionary Association of America and two benefactors from Hadjin: the Philibosian and Mehagian families — who, under ideal conditions, would have preferred to support Armenian Christian education in Cilicia — now, seeing Lebanon’s possibilities and needs, wholeheartedly contributed their share. The institution evolved into Haigazian College, which grew through pan-diasporan cooperation and generosity. Armenian communities from Lebanon, the broader Middle East and the Americas shared one vision: to educate future leaders. Today, Haigazian is a home for students from many countries and a bridge between the Diaspora and the Republic of Armenia.

Education without borders

From its earliest days, Haigazian embraced international education, critical thinking and dialogue. Its American-style curriculum meets global standards, allowing graduates to move confidently into universities and professions around the world. Strong international partnerships and lifelong learning programs affirm Haigazian’s place in the global academic family.

A place of encounter

True education requires encounter — with new ideas, cultures, disciplines and people. At Haigazian, identity is not weakened by openness; it is strengthened. Armenian history, faith and values are shared with respect and integrity, welcoming students of all backgrounds. Many non-Armenians encounter the Armenian story here for the first time and become its friends and witnesses.

A source of Armenian pride

Haigazian is a source of deep pride — not only because it educates Armenian youth, but because others seek it out. Its graduates serve as educators, diplomats, leaders and professionals across the world. Recognized by state institutions and international organizations such as UNICEF and enriched by its strong Armenian studies publications in Western Armenian, Haigazian stands as a trusted voice of Armenian scholarship.

A peaceful space in a troubled region

In a region often marked by division, Haigazian has chosen peace. It welcomes thoughtful engagement with justice, ethics, history, science and faith, while rejecting blind political allegiance. This commitment has preserved the university as a space of dialogue, dignity and mutual respect.

Students who lead through service

Haigazian students are not passive learners; they are active servants. Through student clubs and initiatives, they respond to real human needs. After the 2023 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, students mobilized immediate humanitarian aid — proof that education at Haigazian forms compassionate leaders, not only successful professionals.

Standing with every student

For 70 years, Haigazian has walked alongside its students through generous financial support. Millions of dollars have been dedicated to especially Armenian and Syrian-Armenian students, ensuring that talent and calling are never lost to hardship. Leadership funds have enabled outstanding graduates to continue their studies across the world.

Service as a way of life

Service is not an occasional project at Haigazian — it is a daily practice. The university opens its doors freely to community organizations, humanitarian efforts and educational programs. It stood firm during the Beirut port explosion, during war and during displacement, offering help even when it itself was wounded.

Knowledge that endures

Through research centers, conferences, publications, digital libraries and its university press, Haigazian contributes lasting knowledge to Armenian studies and beyond. It invests in thought, memory and scholarship for generations to come.

A necessary presence

Since 1955, Haigazian has endured war, instability and uncertainty. Yet, it remains respected by all communities in Lebanon because it embodies tolerance, hope and shared humanity. Haigazian exists because it is needed — not only by Armenians, but by society at large. Education, after all, is an act of hope. And as Armenag Haigazian reminded us: “It is impossible to educate a person without love.”

About Haigazian University

Haigazian University, based in Beirut, Lebanon, was established in 1955 by the Armenian Missionary Association of America and the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East. With the motto of “Truth, Freedom and Service,” it is the only Armenian university in the Diaspora.