In the name of God

In the summer of 1944, as fire and fury swept across the globe, 1st Lt. Paul N. Kezerian was fighting for our freedom in the Pacific theater when his aircraft crashed on Espiritu Santo, the largest island in Vanuatu. The story of this 23-year-old Armenian hero ended thousands of miles from his home in Utah — a story that truly began 84 years earlier in Armenia, where the roots of sacrifice and dedication were planted, long before they would carry Paul across the world.

On Jan. 12, 1860, in the city of Zara, Armenia, a baby named Nishan Krikor Sheranian took his first breath. During those early days in a land of timeless beauty and deep tradition, nobody could have imagined that his life would unfold across oceans and continents — marked by faith, intellect and devotion.

Nishan studied at universities throughout Europe, becoming fluent in Armenian, Turkish, Greek, French and English. In 1885, he married Rebecca Sheranian, the love of his life. Three years later, on Oct. 6, 1888, they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), commonly known as the Mormon Church. Their conversion marked a turning point that would shape the course of their lives.

Nishan and Rebecca would go on to have 11 children, raising them with strong values and an absolute commitment to God. Nishan dedicated himself fully to the LDS Church, preaching the gospel for 14 years and serving two missions: one in Asia and another in the Middle East. Later, he spent six months in France as a missionary, sharing his faith with conviction and passion.

Seeking a new life among people who shared their beliefs, Nishan and his family emigrated to the United States in 1902. They arrived in Salt Lake City on Nov. 30 and settled in Murray, Utah, where they became known for their steadfast faith and service within the LDS community.

Even in his later years, Nishan continued his missionary work. In 1923, he was called to serve among the Armenian community in Fresno, California. Another mission took him to Los Angeles, where he supervised the translation and publication of LDS books, tracts and pamphlets into Armenian. Rebecca joined him, standing faithfully at his side. This remarkable woman, a devoted wife and mother, passed away in Murray on Jan. 1, 1928. Nishan spent the following years in Los Angeles, continuing to serve the faith he so deeply believed in.

Arick Sheranian, one of Nishan and Rebecca’s daughters, was born in Armenia on Nov. 6, 1887, and arrived in Utah with her family at the age of 15. She was a warm, kind woman, whose gentle spirit left a lasting impact on those around her. One day, she met a handsome and charming young man named Armenag Kezerian; it was love at first sight. Together, they built a large, loving family, united in devotion to the LDS Church. One of their children, Paul Nishan Kezerian, was born on March 23, 1921, in Murray, Utah.

Paul was a bright, curious boy, and like his grandfather Nishan, his sharp mind was evident from a young age. He grew up with the values of the LDS Church and was against any kind of violence, even when bullies picked on him. But once, when someone called him a “Turk,” he punched the bully — who never bothered him again. After graduating from Murray High School, Paul went on to attend the University of Utah, majoring in aeronautical engineering. Fascinated by airplanes, he qualified as a pilot under the Civilian Pilot Training Program.

In 1942, Paul was about to receive a mission call from the LDS Church, but in a world ravaged by war, he chose to fight for freedom. He first joined the U.S. Navy Aviation Corps, but later transferred to the U.S. Marine Corps, where he became a pilot in the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. Guided by his faith and the principles of service and sacrifice taught by the LDS Church, Paul confronted Japanese forces with remarkable courage. Tragically, on July 10, 1944, his aircraft crashed on the island of Espiritu Santo following an engine failure. He was killed instantly. His body was later repatriated and laid to rest in his hometown, at Murray City Cemetery.

A year later, on June 23, 1945, Nishan Sheranian, Paul’s grandfather, passed away in Los Angeles. It was as though the story of 1st Lt. Paul Kezerian, which began with his grandfather’s journey so many years before, had come to a poignant and final end. Nishan now rests in peace at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Utah, reunited with his beloved wife, Rebecca. Paul’s mother, Arick Sheranian Kezerian, never recovered from her son’s death. She carried that quiet sorrow for the rest of her life until she passed away in 1976 at the age of 89. Today, she is buried beside Paul.

The teachings of this story are profound: our journey did not begin when we took our first breath — it began long before, with the steps of those who came before us, who followed their faith, their hearts or their dreams.

We walk this path because of their choices.

It is this legacy that brings us here today, honoring 1st Lt. Paul Nishan Kezerian — whose sacrifice lights our way and reminds us to treasure our freedom, live with purpose and follow the destiny we are meant to fulfill.





