AYF-YOARF Eastern U.S. holds 91st Annual Convention, elects new leadership

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — From Dec. 26-29, 2025, the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S. held its 91st Annual Convention, hosting 39 delegates from 13 of the region’s 15 chapters.

Convention delegates — the highest body of the AYF-YOARF — evaluated and examined the activities conducted by the Central Executive (CE), the 15 regional chapters, 11 central councils and one task force throughout 2025. Delegates engaged in forward-looking discussions, establishing practical priorities for the organization and adopting resolutions that will guide its work in the coming year at the local, regional and international levels. Leana Hacopian of the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter and Alex Kurchechian of the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter led the Convention as the tivan.

While the 2025 Convention marked the final AYF Convention for members aging out in 2026, the room was also filled with new faces, many of whom were representing their chapters for the first time. This reflected both the transition of experienced members and the energy of new delegates eager to learn and take part in important decisions, underscoring a new generation of leaders emerging within the organization, with the average delegate age being just 21.

During the Convention, the Central Educational Council proudly presented the Gharib Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the chapter demonstrating the most outstanding educational programming throughout the year. This year’s honor was bestowed upon the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter, recognizing its exceptional commitment to education and ideological growth.

Throughout the Convention, delegates challenged themselves by engaging in meaningful dialogue; they departed energized and optimistic about the organization’s future. A clear, unified sentiment emerged to recommit to our founding principles, strengthen our grassroots foundation, elevate our educational and ideological framework and launch focused, intentional efforts to deepen engagement across the region. The Convention reaffirmed not only our shared purpose, but also our collective resolve to build a stronger future.

The following AYF members represented the outgoing 2025 CE:

Isabel Hagobian (New York) – Chairperson

Aram Parnagian (Manhattan) – Treasurer

Lori Samuelian (New Jersey) – Secretary

Alec Soghomonian (Manhattan) – Advisor

Daron Markosian (Detroit) – Advisor

Nairi Diratsouian (New Jersey) – Advisor

Nayiri Shahnazarian (Washington, D.C.) – Advisor

Each day of the Convention began promptly at 9:00 a.m., with delegates working tirelessly to thoughtfully deliberate, collaborate and carry out the Convention’s robust agenda. The Convention was honored by the presence of guest representatives, including Vrej Dawli of the ARF Bureau Youth Council, Sosy Bouroujian of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee, Kenar Charchaflian of AYF Camp Haiastan, Hovig Ohanian of AYF-WUS and Stephen Hagopian from the Governing Body. Each guest provided valuable insight into their respective initiatives, long-term vision and goals for the future, enriching discussions and reinforcing unity across our institutions.

The hospitality shown throughout the Convention was a true reflection of our community’s spirit. On Dec. 27, the five Detroit ARS Chapters — “Shakeh,” “Tzolig,” “Maro,” “Zabel” and “Sybil” — graciously hosted lunch for all delegates. On the morning of Dec. 28, delegates enjoyed a breakfast donation, marked by delicious choreg generously prepared by the St. Sarkis Ladies Guild. That evening, the five Detroit ARS Chapters once again demonstrated exceptional generosity by hosting a delightful dinner and dessert reception for delegates at the hotel, bringing the Convention to a warm and memorable close.

Delegates with later departures on Monday, Dec. 29 were warmly hosted by the local AYF chapter. They were treated to a group lunch at Khalaf Grill generously donated by the ARF “Azadamard” Gomideh and the AYF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter and shared meaningful time bonding with local members prior to their return home.

The Convention elected a new Central Executive for the 2026 year, consisting of the following members:

Isabel Hagobian (New York) – Chairperson

Aram Parnagian (Manhattan)– Treasurer

Lori Samuelian (New Jersey) – Secretary

Daron Markosian (Detroit) – Advisor

Nairi Diratsouian (New Jersey) – Advisor

Nayiri Shahnazarian (Washington, D.C.) – Advisor

Richard Minasian (North Andover) – Advisor

The 2026 AYF-YOARF Central Executive is highly motivated to begin the year’s work with focus and purpose, guided by nearly 40 resolutions passed at the Convention.