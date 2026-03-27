Second annual Hamazkayin Armenian music festival set for June 25-28 in DC

Following last year’s inaugural gathering, the Second Annual Hamazkayin U.S. Eastern Regional Armenian Music Festival will take place June 25-28, 2026, at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, Washington, D.C.

Organized by the Hamazkayin U.S. Eastern Regional Executive Committee, the festival continues its mission to introduce participants to the richness of Armenian music while strengthening their connection to the Armenian cultural heritage. Over four days, children and adolescents will take part in workshops, ensemble rehearsals and collaborative performances designed to nurture both musical growth and Armenian identity.

A growing tradition

Hamazkayin’s mission, to preserve, develop and disseminate Armenian culture and education, remains vital. In a time when Armenians and the Armenian nation face ongoing challenges, cultural initiatives such as the Armenian Music Festival serve as a powerful affirmation of resilience, continuity and hope.

Building on the momentum of 2025, the 2026 festival promises a more dynamic and inclusive experience for children and adolescents.

An invitation to all

Hamazkayin encourages all children and adolescents ages 8-18 to participate.

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No prior musical knowledge or singing experience is required. Participants will have opportunities to:

Learn new Armenian songs

Explore Armenian musical traditions

Become familiar with traditional Armenian instruments

Experience singing together as a community

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Those who already play instruments will have opportunities to hone their skills and learn Armenian repertoire under the guidance of master musicians. Participants will work in ensembles, gaining confidence, discipline and a deeper understanding of Armenian musical expression.

New this year: Expanded strings track

The 2026 festival will feature a dedicated Strings Track with intensive workshops and ensemble experiences for:

Advanced string players, including chamber music opportunities

Beginner and intermediate string players, with focused instruction and ensemble play

This expanded track ensures that string students can learn and engage with Armenian compositions and collaborative performance.

Festival overview

Dates: June 25-28, 2026

Primary Location: St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 4125 Fessenden St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20016

Additional Venue: Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, 4906 Flint Dr., Bethesda, Maryland 20916

Check-in: 8:45 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Mary Armenian Church

The festival will feature a Friday night gala concert and a student-artist concert. Additional details will be announced.

Guest artists and faculty will be announced in the coming months. Families and participants are encouraged to stay tuned for a lineup of renowned mentors who will guide and inspire children and adolescents.



Programs and tuition

All Strings, Piano and Voice (Ages 8-18)

Fee: $350 until April 30; $400 after April 30

Includes festival t-shirt, lunch and snacks, workshops, admission to the Friday Gala Concert and participation in the student-artist concert

Each registrant’s family receives two complimentary admissions to the student-artist concert

Advanced String Students (Up to Age 18)

(Suzuki Books 7-10+; ASTA Level 5-6)

Fee: $450 until April 30; $500 after April 30

Includes Chamber Music instruction, technique classes, advanced ensemble, festival t-shirt, meals, one gala concert admission and participation in the student-artist concert

Each registrant’s family receives two complimentary admissions to the student-artist concert

All registrants are expected to participate in festival activities, including the culminating concert.

For children younger than 8 who may benefit from participation, contact the organizers directly.

Accommodations

A list of nearby hotels will be provided to registered families.

Musical materials will be distributed in advance to ensure participants are fully prepared to take part in this cultural experience.

For registration questions, contact: east@hamazkayin-usa.org (Subject: Music Festival registration question).

The Armenian Music Festival is a celebration of heritage, identity and community. It provides an opportunity for children and adolescents to engage with Armenian musical traditions and group performance.