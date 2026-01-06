Poetry

Saving this seat for you

Kristel KardashianJanuary 6, 2026Last Updated: January 6, 2026
A stained glass window of Saint Hripsime at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Los Angeles (Photo courtesy of Zara Zeytoun Kardashian)

Sitting in this beautiful church
Peacefully resting in God’s word
I envision you in a stained-glass reflection,
Dearest Saghatel, my beloved great-great-grandfather 

In the boldness of my prayers
Reflecting on your sacrifice and strength,
I am reverent in my devotion

As you visit within the depths of my soul,
I cling to the past, justifying my sentiment
Honoring the intensity of your story 

Knowing my heart holds this gratitude
For what I incredibly long for,
I cherish without end

Your survival is my resilience
Your legacy is my purpose
Your conviction is my existence
I esteem our name 

Because of you
I will save this seat forever

Saghatel Kardashian (Photo courtesy of Kristel Kardashian)

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.

