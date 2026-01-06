Poetry
Saving this seat for you
Sitting in this beautiful church
Peacefully resting in God’s word
I envision you in a stained-glass reflection,
Dearest Saghatel, my beloved great-great-grandfather
In the boldness of my prayers
Reflecting on your sacrifice and strength,
I am reverent in my devotion
As you visit within the depths of my soul,
I cling to the past, justifying my sentiment
Honoring the intensity of your story
Knowing my heart holds this gratitude
For what I incredibly long for,
I cherish without end
Your survival is my resilience
Your legacy is my purpose
Your conviction is my existence
I esteem our name
Because of you
I will save this seat forever
One Comment
I love this. It made me cry.