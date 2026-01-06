Saving this seat for you

Sitting in this beautiful church

Peacefully resting in God’s word

I envision you in a stained-glass reflection,

Dearest Saghatel, my beloved great-great-grandfather

In the boldness of my prayers

Reflecting on your sacrifice and strength,

I am reverent in my devotion



As you visit within the depths of my soul,

I cling to the past, justifying my sentiment

Honoring the intensity of your story

Knowing my heart holds this gratitude

For what I incredibly long for,

I cherish without end



Your survival is my resilience

Your legacy is my purpose

Your conviction is my existence

I esteem our name

Because of you

I will save this seat forever