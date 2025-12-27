What a Ukraine-Russia peace deal could mean for Armenia’s economy and security

The Ukraine–Russia border lies more than 1,700 miles from Armenia’s capital. So why should it matter to Armenians? While global media has focused largely on Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory, far less attention has been paid to other regions under Russian influence, including the South Caucasus. This raises a critical question: If Russia struggles to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, what does that mean for Armenia’s security?

Armenia’s post-Soviet security architecture has long depended on Russia. The country’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) reflected decades of reliance on Moscow for defense and military support. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has since acknowledged that depending solely on Russia for security was a “strategic mistake.” Ukraine, like Armenia, once relied on Russia as a security guarantor until Moscow’s aggression in 2014. With Russian resources consumed by Ukraine, its ability to act as a regional security guarantor has diminished, leaving Armenia to explore alternative partnerships.

Economic exposure adds another layer of vulnerability. Armenia imports far more from Russia than it exports, making its economy sensitive to sanctions and fluctuations in Russian trade. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently noted Russia’s continued “refusal to end the senseless war” in Ukraine, highlighting the ripple effects of both primary and secondary sanctions.

Initiatives like the TRIPP corridor, designed to open transit routes and foster regional connectivity between Armenia and Azerbaijan, illustrate Armenia’s potential to diversify its trade and logistics networks. Yet, these projects remain deeply bound to broader geopolitical negotiations. Public opinion further reflects the stakes: a 2025 survey showed that 78.5% of Azerbaijanis favor a peace deal with Armenia, whereas only 30% of Russians back a peace deal with Ukraine that would require the return of annexed territories — attitudes shaped by a political environment where criticism can carry serious consequences.

The human dimension remains equally pressing. Diaspora leaders such as Aram Hamparian have emphasized that any lasting peace must address humanitarian concerns, including the right of Armenians to return to Artsakh, the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from sovereign Armenian territory. As he stated, “Absent that, what we are talking about is not a peace agreement but coercion, imposed at the point of a gun.” These concerns echo United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 (III) of 1948, which upholds the right of refugees to return home and receive compensation for losses if return is not possible.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy share strikingly similar political trajectories. Both came to power through popular movements — Zelensky in 2019, after widespread frustration with entrenched elites, and Pashinyan in 2018’s “Velvet Revolution,” on the promise of ending decades of oligarchic influence in the country.

Each has had to balance domestic reform with pressures from powerful neighbors: Zelenskyy faces daily Russian military aggression, while Pashinyan contends with border tensions with Azerbaijan and a security system heavily dependent on Russia. Both leaders use media-savvy communication to sustain public support, reflecting a generational shift in post-Soviet leadership. At the same time, both administrations have faced criticism over corruption and inconsistent governance, highlighting the challenges of leadership amid reform, diplomacy and regional instability.

Amid these overlapping pressures, shifting Russian influence, economic vulnerability, border insecurity and unresolved humanitarian issues, Armenian now stands at a pivotal moment. What happens in Ukraine can easily foreshadow risks for Armenia, if dependence on Russia continues unchecked.

For Armenians, the question is no longer if change is coming, but whether the country is ready to act decisively: to reduce reliance on external powers, strengthen regional partnerships and take concrete steps to safeguard its people, borders and future. Continued advocacy for Artsakh, Armenia, Sudan, Ukraine, Somalia and all communities facing oppression remains vital. The time for preparation, solidarity and action is now, lest history repeat itself in Artsakh or beyond.

The author has chosen to remain anonymous due to safety and privacy concerns.