Shaping the new Syria: The role of Neo-Ottomanism

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sought to promote the uniqueness of Turkish identity, its exceptionalism and the highs and lows of the Ottoman era, helping him rally nationalist support. Historically, Ottomanism emerged in the 19th century through the Tanzimat reforms, which aimed to create a tolerant, multi-ethnic and multi-religious empire. Later, Kemalist Republicans tried to build a new form of Turkish identity, devoid of religion and distant from Ottomanism.

After the rise of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), interest in the Ottoman era grew significantly, although it had already begun during the presidency of Turgut Özal (1989–1993). The AKP sought to balance the Kemalist westernized identity with a broader Ottoman historical identity, reminding the Turkish public that their nation once ruled areas in the Balkans, Middle East and North Africa. Neo-Ottomanism, therefore, is an idea that affects the Middle East, Balkans and Caucasus, where Turkish or Turkic groups live.

Neo-Ottomanism is a contested concept among scholars. Some, like Ömer Taşpınar, define it not as an expansionist ideology but as a set of political, economic and cultural policies designed to promote Türkiye’s role in former Ottoman territories in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. Politically, it seeks greater engagement, using Türkiye’s geographic location to become a regional power and solidify ties with former Ottoman territories. Economically, it aims to build bridges between East and West, particularly through financial ties with former Ottoman territories. The cultural aspect, or “soft power,” is central, as the AKP embraces the Islamic world, promotes multiculturalist ideas and leverages shared heritage and common history between groups to promote its policies.

In his book, Nostalgia for Empire, Hakan Yavuz defines Neo-Ottomanism as a conservative, identity-based worldview that rose to prominence after the fall of the Ottoman Empire in an effort to make Türkiye “great once again” and expand influence into former imperial territories.

Others emphasize Islam in defining Neo-Ottomanism, seeing it as an endeavor by the AKP to achieve economic and political prestige within the Muslim world. Some analysts even divide the concept into emotional and tactical components, combinating nostalgia for a glorious past with the goal of building a “New Türkiye” guided by Islamist and conservative ideas.

Regarding its neighbors, Ankara has sought to influence them and promote Ottoman identity and culture. In Syria, bilateral relations have encompassed economic, political and cultural cooperation. Relations improved after the 1998 Adana Accords, which supported further cooperation, but deteriorated after the 2011 Syrian protests that were part of the Arab Spring. These tensions also affected Türkiye’s foreign policy, which was based on the principle of “zero problems with neighbors.” The Syrian crisis forced Ankara to choose between continuing the Syrian–Turkish friendship or adopting a more hostile posture.

Ankara also proceeded to invade Northern Syria to create a “safe zone.” Türkiye’s political influence expanded further in 2019 when the United States withdrew from the region. The Turkish operation targeted Kurdish forces, which Ankara considers terrorist insurgents affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Türkiye supported Turkmen groups in the region, motivated by historical and cultural ties and a desire to act as the “big brother.” These Turkmen minorities established youth movements funded and supported by Türkiye. Another Turkish-backed militant group has been the Free Syrian Army, created by Ankara to remove the Assad regime from power. This army encompassed multiple factions serving the Turkish government in northern Syria. After Türkiye’s first invasion in 2016, these militias expanded under the direction of Turkish Intelligence, which effectively controlled these proxy forces. In Idlib, Türkiye instituted an autonomous authority that governs local affairs under Ankara’s influence. In towns such as Afrin, Ankara directly managed local bureaucracies, assigning governors responsible for paying military and police personnel and issuing identity papers and property deeds.

Türkiye’s economic influence in northern Syria has grown since the beginning of its occupation. Various areas adopted the Turkish lira due to its relative stability compared with the Syrian currency, weakened by civil war and U.S. sanctions. Türkiye also paid the salaries of militants who operate in the service of Ankara, as well as those of the police, teachers, counselors and civil servants.

When it comes to economic investments, Ankara built new branches of the Türkiye post office, providing logistical, monetary and mail services and renovated public buildings, infrastructure and institutions. It established universities, hospitals, schools and training centers, becoming the de facto protector of local residents. AKP officials consistently say that the goal of the Turkish presence was, and is, to create a sustainable economic zone extending beyond Türkiye’s borders.

From a cultural standpoint, Türkiye first entered Syrian life through Arabic-dubbed television series, which received positive feedback from Syrian audiences and later other Arab states. A primary Turkish policy in northern Syria has been establishing educational institutions. In 2020, 45,000 students in Afrin followed a curriculum that included both Arabic and Turkish as mandatory subjects. Turkish-funded Islamic studies institutions also opened, and Ankara established a cultural center in north Aleppo. Most official signage is also bilingual, in Arabic and Turkish. Turkish officials continuously emphasize that while they do not seek to Turkify the areas, they aim to cultivate a pro-Türkiye society.

From 2020 onward, Türkiye deepened its military and political engagement in northern Syria, especially in Idlib, even as it continued to host millions of Syrian refugees. Ankara’s stance toward Damascus also evolved. Over time, Erdoğan signaled willingness to restore formal relations, conditioned on progress in counterterrorism and refugee repatriation. Since 2023, Erdoğan’s foreign policy has become increasingly transactional. Ankara normalized ties with key Arab capitals: it raised diplomatic ties with Egypt to the ambassadorial level in 2023, and signed major economic and defense cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This shift marks a move away from purely ideological Neo-Ottoman posturing toward pragmatic regional reintegration.

At the same time, Türkiye maintained an ambiguous but increasingly cooperative relationship with Hayʾat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Though officially designating HTS as a terrorist group, Turkish intelligence (MIT) reportedly shared information, logistics and arms. These ties deepened over time, culminating in what HTS leaders perceived as a strategic partnership, laying the groundwork for their role in the offensive that eventually unseated Assad at the end of 2024. After the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Türkiye began emphasizing Syria’s territorial integrity and political transition, supporting the new Damascus administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa while pushing for national reconciliation. At the same time, Ankara remains wary of Kurdish-led forces and has called for their disarmament and integration into the new Syrian regime.

Gulf actors and wealthy states for financial contributions, hoping to merge its technical influence with Gulf financial firepower. With Iran and Russia relatively sidelined after Assad’s collapse, Türkiye sees an opportunity to consolidate influence in former rebel-held areas, participating directly in reconstruction, the formation of the Syrian Armed Forces and the establishment of public institutions.

Ankara is lobbying

In short, Türkiye’s involvement in Syria shows how history, identity and strategy are deeply intertwined. By promoting Ottoman heritage at home and projecting influence across northern Syria, Ankara has tried to position itself as a regional power while navigating a complex web of local actors, neighbors and Gulf partners. From supporting militias and rebuilding schools to engaging political leaders, Türkiye combines soft and hard power to shape the region in line with its vision. This reflects a broader effort to turn historical prestige into tangible influence, revealing both the possibilities and challenges of pursuing Neo-Ottoman ambitions in a fractured and unpredictable Middle East.