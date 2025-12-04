ScholarshipsNonprofit News

Hasmig Chloodian’s lasting gift offers sponsorship for 303 children

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.December 4, 2025Last Updated: December 4, 2025
0 1 minute read
Hasmig Chloodian

The Armenian Relief Society’s program, “Children of Fallen Heroes,” formerly known as the ARS Orphan Sponsorship Program, was established in 1992 to provide financial support to children who were orphaned due to the tragic 1988 Spitak earthquake, as well as to the children of fallen soldiers from the Artsakh war. This initiative continues to offer ongoing care through the dedicated efforts of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS).

Hasmig Chloodian generously allocated a sum from her will to the ARS, wishing that the income generated from her bequest be dedicated to orphans and kindergartens.

In line with this wish, the ARS Central Executive Board has decided that for the 2025 fiscal year, the income generated from the Hasmig Chloodian will of $100,000 will be allocated to support 303 children, with each child receiving $300.

On this occasion, the ARS Central Executive Board honors the memory of the philanthropic Hasmig Chloodian. 

Related Articles

“Through her testament, she set an extraordinary example of generosity and compassion. We sincerely appreciate her noble act, as well as the contributions of all our benefactors and donors,” read a statement from the organization.

“During this holiday season, we would like to remind everyone of a profound truth: by bringing joy to an orphan, we experience an unparalleled sense of spiritual fulfillment,” it continued.

“We believe that the ‘Children of Fallen Heroes’ program will continue thanks to the compassion of our donors. May all be rewarded.”

ARMENIAN RELIEF SOCIETY
CENTRAL EXECUTIVE BOARD

Advertisement
Tags
Armenian Relief Society International Inc.December 4, 2025Last Updated: December 4, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS) is an independent, non-governmental and non-sectarian organization which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and seeks to preserve the cultural identity of the Armenian nation. It mobilizes communities to advance the goals of all sectors of humanity. For well over a century, it has pioneered solutions to address the challenges that impact our society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

IALA launches 2025 holiday fundraiser

November 28, 2025

“Armenia Pro Bono Collaborative Project” wins 2025 PILnet Global Award

November 26, 2025

Hamazkayin hosts children’s event with author Marine Jarchafjian

November 23, 2025

AEF holds Annual Scholarship Reception in Yerevan

November 19, 2025
Back to top button