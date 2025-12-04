Hasmig Chloodian’s lasting gift offers sponsorship for 303 children

The Armenian Relief Society’s program, “Children of Fallen Heroes,” formerly known as the ARS Orphan Sponsorship Program, was established in 1992 to provide financial support to children who were orphaned due to the tragic 1988 Spitak earthquake, as well as to the children of fallen soldiers from the Artsakh war. This initiative continues to offer ongoing care through the dedicated efforts of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS).

Hasmig Chloodian generously allocated a sum from her will to the ARS, wishing that the income generated from her bequest be dedicated to orphans and kindergartens.

In line with this wish, the ARS Central Executive Board has decided that for the 2025 fiscal year, the income generated from the Hasmig Chloodian will of $100,000 will be allocated to support 303 children, with each child receiving $300.

On this occasion, the ARS Central Executive Board honors the memory of the philanthropic Hasmig Chloodian.

“Through her testament, she set an extraordinary example of generosity and compassion. We sincerely appreciate her noble act, as well as the contributions of all our benefactors and donors,” read a statement from the organization.

“During this holiday season, we would like to remind everyone of a profound truth: by bringing joy to an orphan, we experience an unparalleled sense of spiritual fulfillment,” it continued.

“We believe that the ‘Children of Fallen Heroes’ program will continue thanks to the compassion of our donors. May all be rewarded.”

ARMENIAN RELIEF SOCIETY

CENTRAL EXECUTIVE BOARD