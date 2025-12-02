Kev Orkian returns to “Hyeminds” to support Avedisian School in Yerevan

BOSTON — On the evening of Nov. 21, the Wellesley Country Club in Wellesley, Mass. buzzed with excitement as the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) hosted its annual event in support of the Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School in Yerevan.

Called “Hyeminds,” the event’s name serves as a rallying cry — an invitation to stand behind Armenia’s bright and deserving children, offering them the opportunity for an excellent, tuition-free education and a helping hand.

The evening began with a mezze and cocktail hour, where guests mingled and caught up with old and new friends. The room carried an extra buzz, fueled by the anticipation surrounding the return of Kev Orkian and his signature energetic humor.

During the reception, the AMAA Boston Child Care Committee and volunteers circulated through the crowd, showcasing live-auction items including diamond earrings donated by Long’s Jewelers in Burlington, a Boston weekend getaway at the Wyndham Beacon Hill, a golf foursome and more.

Guests then moved into the ballroom, where event co-chairs Stephanie Stepanian and Donna Boole Yerganian welcomed attendees and shared a brief history of the Avedisian School, highlighting its distinction as the first and only LEED-certified school in Armenia, built to global green-building standards.

The co-chairs extended heartfelt thanks to committee co-chairs Phyllis Dohanian and Susan Adamian Covo, as well as the hardworking AMAA committee members and volunteers. Yerganian also paid tribute to her and Stepanian’s mothers, who had modeled the importance of volunteerism decades earlier. “And here we are now, more than 50 years later, volunteering side by side,” she said. It was a moving moment of legacy and gratitude.

Clergy offered prayers, led by Father Ghazar Bedrossian of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church; followed by Rev. Fr. Arakel Aljalian of St. James Armenian Apostolic Church; Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian, visiting pastor at Armenian Church of the Martyrs; and Pastor Aram Bedrossian of Armenian Memorial Church.

Dohanian reflected on the late AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian, noting that every sorrow brings new joy — this joy being the introduction of the new AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian. Buchakjian spoke about the privilege of attending the event and the opportunities ahead for the AMAA. About the Avedisian School, he said: “In the past several years, every single graduate has gone on to attend university — every one of them. This is not just an achievement; it is a statement. A statement that when you invest in young people, when you lift them up, when you remove barriers, they rise. They excel. They lead.”

He then introduced a video narrated by proud Avedisian School graduate Susana Boghossian, filmed on location, offering an authentic glimpse into the school’s mission.

Following the video, Jeanmarie Papelian, a member of the “Armenian Education” Educational Foundation and AMAA committee, extended her welcome and gratitude to Pamela Avedisian and acknowledged generous supporters including the Bilizekian, Mirak and Chekijian families. She encouraged guests to consider continuing their support through sponsorships and other opportunities.

After dinner, Stepanian thanked those who sponsored Avedisian School students and introduced the night’s special guest — “my favorite Armenian mother ever!”— the incomparable Kev Orkian.

Back by popular demand, and hailing from the UK, British Armenian Kev Orkian is an award-winning actor, musician, motivational speaker and stand-up-comedian.

Orkian kept the room laughing with anecdotes of trips to Armenia, his experience performing for King Charles, meeting Elton John, a most humorous conversation he had with his Armenian mom and his extraordinary piano talents. Once again, a highlight was his original piano piece, “Freedom,” which he dedicated to the people of Artsakh.

Orkian then shifted into auctioneer mode, creating a lively, fun and raucous bidding atmosphere — one that drove not only laughs with his unique brand of “motivation” to bidders, but also amazing generosity. It was a perfect finale to an evening that was already a smashing success.

As the event concluded, everyone present felt proud to have participated in something far more meaningful than just a night out for a worthy cause. They had become part of a mission to support Armenia’s bright young thinkers — its “Hyeminds” — as they reach for the stars.

Special thanks to John Baboian for musical entertainment, photography services by Andrew Janjigian and Melissa Rivard, and to grand benefactors Pamela Avedisian, Hermine Adamian, Peter and Susan Covo, John and Michèle Simourian and Phyllis Dohanian.

To donate, please visit https://amaa.org/khoren-and-shooshanig-avedisian-school/. Proceeds from this special event will bolster the school’s programs and endowment fund, sustaining a high-quality, tuition-free education for years to come. All contributions exceeding the value of goods and services received are tax-deductible.

This article was written by Christopher Abidian.