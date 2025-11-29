Simon Javizian, funeral director and community leader, dies at 91

Simon Javizian passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2025 in Boca Raton, Florida, just weeks before his 92nd birthday.

Born on Dec. 28, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, he was one of five children of Armenian Genocide survivors Barkev and Pergrouhi (Pearl) Javizian. Simon graduated from Cass Technical High School, where he participated in the symphonic and marching bands and worked at a local drugstore developing film for customers. He went on to earn a degree in mortuary science from Wayne State University.

At age 20, Simon met his future wife, the late Alice (Mamassian) Javizian, while performing with his Armenian band at an ACYOA dance. They married a year later, in 1955, and had two children, Lynn and Semon. A devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather and sibling, Simon was selfless, hard-working, generous and kind-hearted — qualities that shared his nearly 70-year career as a funeral director. Families and community members found comfort in Simon during difficult times, and he cherished those relationships throughout his life.

Simon was also a talented musician, proficient in clarinet, piano, saxophone, trumpet, doumbek as well as vocals, to name a few. In high school, he played in Detroit’s televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was a joy to watch for his family. He later founded the popular Armenian band, Ardziv, touring throughout the Midwest and shaping the genre for decades to come. Simon also enjoyed attending Detroit Symphony performances and operas with friends.

An active member of the Knights of Vartan for over 65 years, Simon was elected Grand Commander from 1997 to 1999, a testament to the respect of his peers. During his term, he traveled to Armenia every six months, often with the Knights of Vartan leadership, including Armenian Schools Service Project (ASSP) committee members and a large group of Knights and Daughters. His Avak Tivan donated over $440,000 to ASSP raised by their own Nareg-Shavarshan Lodge. Simon’s contributions to the Knights of Vartan were indeed numerous and felt, especially in Armenia.

He was a life-long member of St. John Armenian Church of Greater Detroit, serving in the ACYOA, Komitas Choir and Men’s Society, and was elected to the Parish Council and as a Diocesan Delegate representing his parish in the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church.

Those who knew Simon will remember his captivating stories. A skilled master of ceremonies and vibrant orator, he could spin an average story into a thrill-seeking adventure. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter and appreciation of life to its fullest.

Simon is survived by his daughter Lynn (William) Ring, son Semon (Suzan), grandchildren Kelsi Ring, Alexander Javizian, Dylan Ring and brother Garry (Patti) Javizian, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at St. John Armenian Church of Greater Detroit, with entombment at Boca Raton Mausoleum.