Armenian books to gift this holiday season

The International Armenian Literary Alliance’s 2025 Holiday Book Guide includes exciting new titles by Armenian authors that will make wonderful gifts for you and your loved ones. From fiction and poetry to children’s books and nonfiction, there’s a book for everyone on this list!

You can now browse the guide at IALA’s storefront at Bookshop.org. Each purchase would directly support their programming!

“The Burning Heart of the World” by Nancy Kricorian

Returning to the fabular tone of “Zabelle,” her bestselling first novel, Kricorian conjures up the lost worlds and intergenerational traumas that haunt a family in permanent exile. Leavened with humor and imbued with the timelessness of a folktale, “The Burning Heart of the World” is a sweeping saga that takes readers on an epic journey from the mountains of Cilicia to contemporary New York City. Learn more and purchase here.

“Cher: The Memoir, Part One” by Cher

The truly one-of-a-kind New York Times bestselling life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, tracing from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic and incredible. Learn more and purchase here.

“Choose This Now” by Nicole Haroutunian

Inseparable friends Val and Tal are used to making their decisions together. But what happens when their choices become their own? “Choose This Now,” a novel-in-stories, illuminates the small moments that shape their lives across nearly twenty years. Learn more and purchase here.

“Creating in Dangerous Times” by Celeste Nazeli Snowber

“Creating in Dangerous Times” is a universal invitation to reclaim our human birthright of creativity. Each poem serves as a timely incantation — one might even say a ”prescription” — for creative malaise. A beautiful and necessary guide and a deeply empathetic approach to healing and reconciling ourselves, one another and the planet. Learn more and purchase here.

“Dissonance” by Aida Zilelian

Winner of Swan Scythe’s 2024 poetry contest, Aida Zilelian’s debut poetry chapbook “Dissonance” is an autobiographical discovery that touches upon her Armenian history, childhood, the first-generation experience and ventures into the tides of adulthood and broken love. Learn more and purchase here.

“Fearcatcher” by Naira Kuzmich

In a remote Soviet Armenian village, baby Ruzan is found abandoned and taken in by the local fearcatcher — a woman both revered and feared. Raised in this mystical trade, Ruzan longs to escape the village’s insularity and the destiny her mother insists she can’t outrun. When she moves to Yerevan on the brink of revolution, she finally begins building a life of her own. But danger pulls her back, forcing her to face who she is and who she might become. This lush, intimate novel blends folklore and fate into a spellbinding coming-of-age story. Learn more and purchase here.

“Forest Euphoria: The Abounding Queerness of Nature” by Patricia Ononiwu Kaishian

Recognized as Time Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2025, “Forest Euphoria” is a thrilling collection of essays converging on themes of natural history, deep/queer ecology, philosophy of science, climate grief and more-than-human belonging. Wide-ranging, richly observant and full of surprise, this book will open your eyes and change how you look at the world around you. Learn more and purchase here.

“Fustuk: A Graphic Novel” by Robert Mgrdich Apelian

Katah Fustukian feels hopelessly out of place in his family of brilliant cooks — until strange, magical dreams lead him to a powerful div tied to his family’s past. With his mother’s health failing, Katah and his siblings strike a mystical bargain that challenges their bond and their understanding of their own gifts. As timelines weave and secrets simmer, Katah must find his magic and his courage. Rich with Armenian and Persian myth, this graphic novel is a delicious blend of fantasy, family drama and food lore — perfect for YA readers craving adventure and heart. Learn more and preorder here.

“The Jackal’s Mistress” by Chris Bohjalian

In this Civil War love story, inspired by a real-life friendship across enemy lines, the wife of a missing Confederate soldier discovers a wounded Yankee officer and must decide what she’s willing to risk for the life of a stranger, from the New York Times bestselling author of such acclaimed historical fiction as “Hour of the Witch” and “The Sandcastle Girls.” Learn more and purchase here. Also by the author: The Skydivers.

“Lavash at First Sight” by Taleen Voskuni

27-year-old Nazeli “Ellie” Gregorian is tired of Silicon Valley chaos, so a food-packaging conference in Chicago feels like the perfect escape. Instead, she meets Vanya Simonian — witty, charming and, unfortunately, the daughter of her parents’ fiercest business rival. Sparks fly anyway, and soon Ellie and Vanya are juggling family expectations, industry drama and a chemistry that refuses to cool. Bright, romantic and packed with Armenian flavor, this is the perfect holiday escape for readers who love enemies-to-lovers with heart (and a little heat). Learn more and purchase here. Also by the author: Our Ex’s Wedding.

“Loving Father, Bitter Son” by Asbed Pogarian

“Loving Father, Bitter Son” explores the complexities of human relationships within the tight-knit Ethiopian-Armenian community, set against the vibrant backdrop of Ethiopia’s rich culture. Told through the eyes of Alex Doorian, the novel unfolds during Ethiopia’s tumultuous post-revolutionary period in 1974, embarking on an emotionally charged journey spanning two decades and two continents. Learn more and purchase here.

“Mule Cart: An Armenian Refugee Family’s Escape” by Arpie Cherchian Cort and David Louis Cort

Cannons boom. Clouds gather. A little girl named Anoosh and her family climb aboard a mule cart and leave everything behind. As they travel from Aintab to Aleppo, Anoosh finds courage in her mother’s songs, comfort in the familiar taste of lavash and pickles and glimmers of hope in swallows, stars and a gray mule. Inspired by true stories of the Armenian Genocide, “Mule Cart” honors the strength of refugee families and the quiet bravery of a child finding her voice. Learn more and purchase here.

“My Uncle Joe: When the Past Meets the Present” by Elina Mir

Jimmy’s quiet life in Sedona is shaken when his dying uncle leaves him a fortune — and a secret that upends everything he thought he knew. As Jimmy uncovers hidden truths about his parents and their Armenian roots, he’s drawn into a journey that reconnects him to a lost family history. With help from Maria, a psychic ghostwriter and loyal friend, he pieces together stories long buried. What emerges is a tale of identity, forgiveness and the power of heritage to reshape a life. A warm, reflective novel perfect for readers who love family mysteries with heart. Learn more and purchase here. Also by the author: Unraveling.

“New York Trilogy” by Peter Balakian

An American long poem in three sections by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Peter Balakian that moves between decades of tumultuous life in New York City and explosive parts of the Middle East. In an inventive, elliptical language, “New York Trilogy” explores one man’s journey from the late 1960s to the twenty-first century, as he moves through a series of experiences centered in New York City and the surrounding New Jersey Palisades. Learn more and purchase here.

“Nostalgia for the Future: New and Selected Poems” by Gregory Djanikian

Gregory Djanikian’s “Nostalgia for the Future: New and Selected Poems,” written over several decades, explores a wide range of subjects. These include romantic love and its difficulties, the horrors of the Armenian genocide of 1915, the émigré experience and the joys and struggles of acculturation. The collection also meditates on the allure of landscapes and vast distances, the polarity of our material life on earth versus our longing for the ethereal and elusive — all in tones that are humorous, elegiac, contemplative and lyrical, suffused with gratitude for the mysteriousness and wonder of life itself. Learn more and purchase here.

“Odar: Amirkans” by Denice Peter Karamardian

In “Amirkans, New Generation for a New World,” the stirring conclusion of the Odar trilogy, Denice Peter Karamardian effortlessly weaves lives and stories together, reflecting on family and showing us what makes up this most intimate of inheritances. Part historical fiction, part memoir, this series takes you on a journey that spans continents, wars and generations. Learn more and purchase here. Also by the author: Jido and Silence.

“Remain in Light: Visions of Homeland and Diaspora” by Gassia Armenian

This striking collection brings together photography and poetry to explore Armenian life in both the homeland and Los Angeles. Through images by three diaspora-born artists and poems by LA-based writers, it traces migration, memory and the ongoing evolution of identity. The result is a luminous portrait of a people rooted in history yet constantly reinventing themselves. It’s an evocative, gift-worthy book for anyone drawn to art, culture and stories that bridge continents. Learn more and purchase here.

“Rose by the Sea: An Armenian Journey of Courage and Hope” by Rebecca Rose Mooradian

Based on the true story of the author’s great-grandmother, this fierce yet hopeful picture book (illustrated by Myo Yim) about surviving the Armenian Genocide sparkles with hope and heart even amid unspeakable tragedy — perfect for readers of “The Proudest Blue” and Yuyi Morales’s “Dreamers.” Learn more and preorder here.

“The Split Pomegranate” by Melineh Ani Yemenidjian

This intimate and fiercely honest collection follows an Armenian American woman seeking balance through mental health struggles, inherited wounds and the complicated joys of love and heritage. Through free verse, structured forms, journals, blackout poems and inventive “confessionals,” she opens the door to her wildest and most tender interior places. Each poem stands alone yet builds toward a powerful sense of self-understanding and renewal. It’s a beautifully raw, blooming book for readers drawn to lyrical honesty and emotional courage. Learn more and purchase here.

“To Say with Passion: Why Am I Here?” by Tenny Arlen

“To Say with Passion: Why Am I Here?” is a bilingual edition of Tenny Arlen’s poetry, an extraordinary body of work written in a language she began learning only a few years before her passing in 2015. The book brings together the full contents of the 2021 Armenian publication, “ԿԻՐՔՈՎ ԸՍԵԼՈՒ՝ ԻՆՉՈ՞Ւ ՀՈՍ ԵՄ,” presenting the original poems alongside English translations by Tenny and her brother, Dr. Jesse S. Arlen. What emerges is both a work of poetry and a record of artistic becoming, a book about learning to speak, to belong and to give voice to existence itself. Learn more and purchase here.

“Wasafiri: Armenia(n)s – Elevation” by Tatevik Ayvazyan and Naneh V Hovhannisyan

From poetry and fiction to thought-provoking book reviews, art, life writing and in-depth interviews, this landmark edition is a rich tapestry of modern Armenian voices. It offers readers a profound and eloquent exploration of the human condition through meditations on the Armenian language, culture and identity. Featured contributors include award-winners such as Chris Bohjalian, Nancy Kricorian and many more. Learn more and purchase here.

“Waterline” by Aram Mrjoian

In this deeply moving debut, featured in Esquire’s 27 Best Books of 2025 list, a close-knit Armenian American family grapples with the aftermath of losing one of their own. “A gripping journey through time, Mrjoian brings readers deep into the heart of the Armenian Genocide and its ripples across generations… “Waterline” is a must-read — intense, moving and unforgettable,” writes Morgan Talty. Learn more and purchase here.

“A Week in Berlin” by Angelina Der Arakelian-Dennington

“A Week in Berlin” follows Badrig Serdzovian during the Armenian Genocide in 1915, who flees to France after surviving persecution and losing his family. Now identifying as Patrick Ser to help himself adapt to French society, he hopes to rebuild his life, but memories of his former life and love refuse to stay buried. He soon discovers that his survival was only the beginning. By reimagining the author’s family legacy through fiction, this novel is both a tribute and a powerful meditation on survival, identity, fate and love across time. Learn more and purchase here.

For more Armenian books written in English, visit armenianliterary.org