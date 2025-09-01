Celeste Nazeli Snowber’s new poetry collection prescribes art as medicine

Creating in Dangerous Times is a universal invitation to reclaim our human birthright of creativity. Each poem serves as a timely incantation—one might even say a ”prescription”—for creative malaise. Designed to stir the memory of our shared humanity, Snowber explores themes of presence and the healing arts, gently nudging us all the while to reawaken, reflect upon and reconnect with our latent creativity. A beautiful and necessary guide and a deeply empathetic approach to healing and reconciling ourselves, one another and the planet.

Praise for the book

“Creating in Dangerous Times is evocative, timely and timeless, a celebration of creativity. Author Celeste Snowber remains a master of inspiration, motivation and challenge. Every word, prose and verse, is poetic and sensory, the depth of engagement one associates with a flawless culinary experience, one we only wish could last longer.”—Bill Arnott, bestselling author of A Perfect Day for a Walk and the Season memoirs

“At a time when we need them most, Celeste Snowber’s wise and gentle words offer both solace and strength. These provocations, borne of empathy and connection, are brimming with hope and humanity.”—Lorri Neilsen Glenn, author of The Old Moon in Her Arms: Women I Have Known and Been

“In Creating in Dangerous Times, Celeste speaks to the depths of all that I can/not access inside myself. She shakes loose what I have so tightly contained and holds with care all that I am afraid to release. This text is a collection of remedies to living in a world that has forgotten the richness of life. It is a gift, a provocation, a plea and a prayer. Re/imagine yourself through her words and re/discover the alchemy within your humanness.”—Ellyn Lyle, Dean and Professor, Cape Breton University

***

Celeste Nazeli Snowber, Ph.D. is a dancer, poet, writer and award-winning educator who is a Professor in the Faculty of Education at Simon Fraser University. She has published and performed widely and her many books include Embodied Inquiry: Writing, Living and Being Through the Body; Dance, Place and Poetics: Site-specific Performance as a Portal to Knowing and three collections of poetry. Her book of poetry, The Marrow of Longing, also published by HARP, explores her Armenian identity. She has performed and spoken internationally in concert venues, galleries, museums, conferences and in various outdoor spaces. Learn more at celestesnowber.com.

Creating in Dangerous Times is now available for purchase through its publisher, HARP.