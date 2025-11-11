MeaningfulWorld and ABSA return from humanitarian mission in Armenia and Georgia

MeaningfulWorld and Armenian Behavioral Science Association (ABSA) have returned from a transformative humanitarian mission in Armenia and Georgia, overwhelmed by gratitude and inspiration.

Thanks to unwavering support, we were able to bring healing, hope and empowerment to communities facing profound challenges. Together, we partnered with six universities, two ministries, two schools and eight NGOs, directly reaching over 600 individuals, and indirectly reaching over two million people through public radio and social media.

In just 11 meaningful days in Armenia, our dedicated team led 14 heart-centered educational and healing programs, starting at the Yerevan State University’s 10th International Conference titled “Current Issues in Theoretical and Applied Psychology,” followed by workshops at the Abovian Pedagogical University, Urartu University and Yerevan State University Ijevan Branch. Additionally, two impactful programs in Georgia were organized in partnership with the University of Georgia and Ilia State University, involving eight NGOs focused on peace and mental health.

One of the most touching parts of our journey was sponsoring four children in distress — two who had lost their fathers in Azerbaijan’s ruthless attacks on Artsakh, and two who had just endured a catastrophic house fire. We delivered two full suitcases of clothing, hygiene kits and gifted essential oils (rosemary and lavender) and earrings to all our participants — small tokens of love and care that lifted many faces with joy.

We learned to adapt — using WhatsApp for immediate connections, since many people did not have email access. Amid political instability and social unrest, we witnessed protests in both countries. Yet, even in the face of uncertainty and economic hardship, the resilience, hospitality and vitality of the Armenian and Georgian people shone brightly.

Life in Yerevan pulsed with celebration as the city marked its 2,807th birthday, with streets alive with music, dancing and art. The people’s joy and strength reminded us that even amid pain, the human spirit remains unbreakable.

We ran several campaigns promoting the establishment of Psi Chi Honor Societies in both countries, internationalizing psychology through the Psychology Coalition at the United Nations (PCUN). Further, we also promoted two other campaigns. The first was “Don’t be a crab in the bucket, pulling one another down; be a true humanitarian pulling one another up,” and “When one helps another, BOTH become stronger.” We gifted those banners to all universities, community centers, high schools, elementary schools and radio shows we frequented, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

We return filled with hope, inspired by every child, student, teacher and faculty we met. We are deeply grateful to all of you, our global family, for standing with us to create a more compassionate and peaceful world. Thank you to Prof. Takooshian, Grigor Mikayelyan and the Center Up volunteer organization.

Thank you to our sponsors, Dr. Isnar, Garo Tabibian, Marianne Jeffreys, Marian Weisberg, Prof. Takooshian, Alexis Brink, Sun Ah Park, Zaven and Azniv Kalayjian, Mary Garcia and all others who supported us.

Special gratitude to our collaborators in Armenia: Prof. Avanesyan, YSU; Dr. Setrakyan, Urartu University; Dr. Petrosyan, Pedagogical University; Lida and Medora Asilyan, Dilijan Community Center; Mr. Otaryan, YSU Ijevan; Jon Gumishyan and team, Transcendental Mediation; Baghdasaryan, Yoga Federation; School #94, Ms. Tashjyan; School #156 Mrs. Petrosyan; Sourik and Laura Barseghyan, Arpine Kocharyan; Tatev Yeghyazaryan, State Symphony; Naira Aghapegyan, State Radio Station; Hripsime Tumanyan, Karen Hacopian and Arsen, Tatoents Qotuk; and Opera Suite Hotel.

In Georgia, special gratitude to Anastasia and David Danieli; Prof. Nino Javakhishvili, Ilia State University; Ana Arveladze and Prof. Nana Burduli and Vazha Sepromadze, University of Georgia.

To listen to our Armenian Radio interview, click here.

For questions, please contact Drkalayjian@Meaningfulworld.com