H. Hovnanian Family Foundation announces over $290,000 in environmental grants

YEREVAN — From river restoration and biodiversity protection to youth education and climate readiness, environmental actors across Armenia put forward a wide range of proposals this quarter. After reviewing 37 full applications from an exceptionally strong pool, the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation has selected nine projects to receive more than $290,000 in support through its third-quarter 2025 environmental grant cycle.

This year’s 3Q cycle supports initiatives to help people better understand Armenia’s environmental challenges, strengthen community-level resilience and contribute to the country’s preparations for the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17). Armenia will host COP17 at the Meridian Expo Center in Yerevan from Oct. 18 to 30, 2026, bringing together nations to advance global biodiversity conservation, restore ecosystems and implement the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Preparatory activities are already underway across the country.

Leveraging COP17 as a platform for education and action

Two of the selected projects focus directly on environmental education and public engagement during COP17.

Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development of Communities (ISSD) will implement a two-part initiative: producing 25,000 pins from recycled plastic waste and demonstrating the process at a Mini Recycling Lab in the COP17 Green Zone. In parallel, the program will bring together 20 to 30 young environmental leaders from Armenia and abroad for guided tours focused on biodiversity, recycling systems and collaborative problem-solving. Their work will culminate in a youth-led presentation on actionable solutions to biodiversity loss and waste challenges. All materials and equipment developed through this grant will remain in long-term use within the Eco-Schools program.

My Forest Armenia will design an immersive installation for COP17 that simulates a forest both above and below ground. Visitors will experience the interconnected world of roots, fungi and trees, fostering emotional and educational connections to Armenia’s ecosystems. Approximately 3,000 international visitors are expected at COP17 each day, along with a large number of local guests.

Practical solutions for a healthier environment

The Sisian Adult Education Center will lead a one-year effort to restore the ecosystem of the Vorotan River, which flows through the city of Sisian and serves roughly 20,000 residents. Algae overgrowth, pollution and years of mismanagement have led to recurring environmental and public health concerns. The project includes purchasing an aquatic weed harvester, introducing a modern water quality monitoring system, creating youth-led “Guardians of Vorotan” activities and developing a community water resource management strategy with the municipality. Local authorities, schools, youth groups and the Ministry of the Environment’s regional office will participate. The effort is co-funded by the Sisian Municipality and the Center.

The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) will lead a one-year program in Vayots Dzor to help the Areni community coexist more effectively with local wildlife, particularly bears. In recent years, beehives, orchards and crops have been increasingly damaged by food scarcity, waste and pressure on natural habitats. To address this, the project will install 10 bear-proof electric fences to protect up to 2,500 beehives, train more than 150 residents in coexistence and waste management practices and carry out Armenia’s first structured assessment of wild harvesting. Informational signage in Areni and the Noravank Gorge will encourage responsible ecotourism and discourage wildlife feeding.

In Lori, the Boo Mountain Bike Park initiative will develop a 10-kilometer hiking and biking trail in Vanadzor, guided by an environmental impact assessment (EIA) that will also produce a biodiversity baseline for the area. The data will be shared with the ArmForest State Agency. The project includes installing 15 informational stations and training 20 local youth as eco-ambassadors. Allegra Tourismus International and the International Mountainbiking Association IMBA Switzerland will support the technical design and implementation. The trail will be free and open to the public, with long-term maintenance covered by the Boo Park NGO.

Investing in the next generation of environmentalists

Armenia Tree Project (ATP) will expand its nationwide Eco Club program by establishing six new clubs in 2026, serving approximately 180 students. The one-year initiative combines classroom learning, project-based activities, field visits and a four-day Eco Camp. Students will design and implement environmental projects in their communities, culminating in a national showcase event. ATP has operated Eco Clubs since 2019 and has already reached more than 500 students.

The Arpa Environmental Foundation will support environmental improvements in the Areni community of Vayots Dzor. Activities include water and ecosystem restoration in Khachik village; sustainable agriculture and soil care training for about 100 farmers; installation of 25-30 kW of solar panels at a community school or kindergarten; and environmental education through youth eco-clubs and summer camps. The project combines UNDP funding with support from the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation.

The American University of Armenia (AUA) will partner with the Ministry of Environment’s Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center SNCO (ArmHydromet) to build national capacity in water quality analysis. Through hands-on project work, ArmHydromet staff will analyze long-term Lake Sevan chemistry data using advanced statistical tools. The results will support national policy discussions and be published in at least three peer-reviewed journals. The collaboration will leave ArmHydromet with a ready framework for continued data-driven monitoring.

The Miassine Foundation will establish an Environmental Education Laboratory and Mountain Arboretum at Lake Arpi. The project will restore two hectares of degraded high-mountain land with native species and create a site for conservation education and ecotourism. Around 600 students from 30 schools and vocational colleges will participate in workshops, and 200 women and youth from border communities will receive training in circular economy practices, reforestation and ecotourism.

Strengthening Armenia’s environmental landscape

The Foundation’s commitment to these goals was underscored on Nov. 26 during a Ministry of Environment briefing that brought together media representatives and partners to discuss COP17 preparations, during which the winning projects were formally announced.

“What stands out this quarter is the commitment to building change that lasts. These projects do not focus on quick fixes. They strengthen systems, deepen local skills and create the conditions for communities to manage their own environments more sustainably. That long-term approach is essential if we want real improvement in water quality, biodiversity and environmental awareness across Armenia,” said Anahit Hakobyan, program manager at the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation. “We are proud to support initiatives that leave knowledge, tools and capacity in place well beyond the grant period.”

Full details about the Foundation’s grant program and upcoming calls are available at hovnanianfoundation.org/en/armenia-grants.

Since the Foundation’s establishment in 1986, H. Hovnanian Family Foundation has earmarked over $100 million for hundreds of initiatives and projects for charitable, educational, scientific, cultural and other related purposes with a primary focus on assisting Armenian communities worldwide as well as organizations in Monmouth and Ocean counties in the state of New Jersey.