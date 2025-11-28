AECP gala raises funds for new medical equipment in Armenia, celebrates a year of expanded success

COSTA MESA, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, hundreds gathered at the Armenian EyeCare Project’s (AECP) sold-out gala in Costa Mesa, where supporters celebrated the organization’s accomplishments and raised funds for critical eye care equipment for two hospitals in Armenia. The annual event was held at St. Mary Armenian Church’s newly constructed Stambolian Hall, transformed for the evening with twinkling lights, lush florals and a warm, celebratory ambiance.

Two hospitals to receive new equipment

This year, AECP set a goal to raise enough funds to purchase two pieces of critical surgical equipment for the Marie-Nubar Ophthalmology Clinic at Yerevan State Medical University — Armenia’s first pediatric ophthalmology clinic — and the AECP Mobile Eye Hospital, which delivers surgical care to those living in the country’s remote regions. Guests responded enthusiastically, surpassing the evening’s fundraising goal. This means that two eye care facilities will be outfitted with new, cutting-edge surgical equipment, translating to thousands of lives impacted and sights saved across Armenia.

Corporate Honorees of the Year

AECP also had the privilege to recognize three key partners for their support: ZEISS Medical Technology, the American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and the Vanitzian Family.

ZEISS and the ASCRS Foundation were named AECP’s Corporate Co-Honorees of the Year. Earlier this year, ZEISS donated a new ZEISS OCT-5000 machine to AECP’s Regional Eye Center in Spitak, replacing equipment in use since the center opened in 2016. The ASCRS Foundation played a pivotal role by helping AECP secure the invaluable medical equipment donated by ZEISS. With AECP identifying an urgent need for new medical equipment to sustain its sight-saving work in Armenia, the ASCRS Foundation stepped in at a critical moment. The Foundation served as an enthusiastic conduit between the AECP and ZEISS, helping forge a strong partnership that ultimately led to ZEISS’ significant in-kind donation.

Family Honoree of the Year

The Vanitzian Family was highlighted as AECP’s Family Honoree of the Year for its sustained support of eye care initiatives in Armenia. The family’s contributions includes the establishment of the Don H. and Vardi Vanitzian Diagnostic Eye Clinic in Armavir in 2022, as well as the sponsorship and launch of the Sarkis and Shushan Mnatzaganian Glaucoma Project in 2025.

The Armavir clinic is fully equipped to address a broad range of eye and diabetes-related conditions, offering long-term, affordable care to the region. The Sarkis and Shushan Mnatzaganian Glaucoma Project, Armenia’s first nationwide glaucoma screening initiative, is a three-year effort aimed at combating a leading cause of irreversible blindness.

More sight-saving support!

AECP would like to express its gratitude to all supporters at its recent event. The nonprofit would especially like to highlight its large event sponsors, who made it possible to host such a successful night. Our deepest thanks to AECP Crusader Sponsors Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Elizabeth Aghajanian; Ms. Diane Barsam; Mr. Mark Derderian; the Armen and Gloria Hampar Family Foundation; Dr. and Mrs. John and Tanya Hovanesian; and Mr. David Keligian, along with numerous event and table sponsors.

With the support of AECP’s outstanding community of invaluable partners and honorees, generous sponsors and wonderful guests, the Armenian EyeCare Project continues to fulfill its lifelong mission: to eliminate preventable blindness in Armenia and make quality eye care accessible for every child and adult in the country.