Cross over crown: Defending the independence of the Armenian Church

The Armenian crest bears a cross above the crown, a powerful symbol that Christianity stands above politics. Many observers note that leaders in government, including the prime minister, would do well to remember this principle.

Tensions between the Armenian government and the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) have escalated sharply since June. On Oct. 14-15, six clerics from the Aragatsotn Diocese, including Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan, were detained by law enforcement authorities. Reports indicate that the arrests followed a criminal complaint alleging that church officials encouraged participation in opposition rallies.

This wave of unrest traces back to May 2024, when Armenia handed over four border villages to Azerbaijan. In response, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, backed by the Armenian Apostolic Church, launched the Sacred Struggle Movement. He led a peaceful protest march from Tavush to Yerevan, symbolizing the people’s growing frustration.

Early attempts to ease tensions included outreach from church leaders. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Archbishop Shahan Sarkissian of the Holy See of Cilicia, who presented him with a book commemorating the 30th anniversary of Catholicos Aram I’s enthronement.

Yet, the rift deepened following the June arrest of Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, a vocal defender of the Church and of Catholicos Karekin II, amid renewed calls for the Catholicos’s removal. The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia later emphasized that “the supreme interests of our nation and homeland require close and strong relations between the two pillars of our people: the State and the Church.”

For many in the diaspora, watching these events unfold has stirred a complex mix of grief, confusion and resolve.

The Republic of Armenia Prayer Breakfast exists to renew Armenia’s spiritual foundations and affirm its Christian values, bringing together leaders with a shared moral vision to promote peace, prosperity and principled governance. Yet, these ideals stand in sharp contrast to recent government actions — from the arrest of clergy to online posts ridiculing religious practices such as circumcision.

The irony of this crisis is impossible to ignore. How can a nation whose identity was forged in faith disregard the very institution that safeguarded that identity through genocide, exile and loss?

For those of us raised in the diaspora, the Church has always been more than a place of worship. It is where we learned the alphabet of our ancestors, sang the hymns our grandparents once whispered under Soviet rule and ate so much choreg that we fell asleep on the car ride home.

In North America, the diocesan primates of the Eastern and Western United States and Canada recently met in New York and issued a unified statement regarding the arrests. They expressed solidarity with His Holiness Karekin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians, and with all clergy and faithful in Armenia and the diaspora. Signatories included Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese; Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese; and Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Canada.

Many in the diaspora view this coordinated response as a long-awaited sign of unity. While the current status of the detained clergy remains unclear, these statements serve as a reminder of the urgent need to protect religious freedom and the Church’s independence. Observers suggest that continued international attention, including from major global powers, could influence the course of events in Armenia.

In July, Christian Solidarity International, Coptic Solidarity and SOS Chrétiens d’Orient released a joint statement condemning the arbitrary detention of clergy, the expropriation of Church property and the use of police force in sacred spaces, including the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Two weeks ago, the speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, declared, “I do not recognize the legitimacy of Catholicos Karekin II and consider the structure he leads illegitimate.” Yet the same government allowed Stepan Asatryan, a defrocked priest, to continue preaching and even extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend his services. So, whom should we believe: the law or the faith? For Armenians everywhere, especially our youth, this question should never have to be asked.

Before the genocide, census data from the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople recorded around four million Armenians, of whom 1.5 million were lost during the genocide. We were the first nation to adopt Christianity. We cannot afford to lose that legacy, too.

For Armenians worldwide, this moment underscores the enduring role of faith in bringing our people together. As the cross rises above the crown on our national emblem, it reminds us that political power is fleeting, but faith — our collective belief in justice, compassion and truth — endures.

This moment, perhaps more than any in recent memory, calls us to defend that truth.