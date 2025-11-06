Bursting the ‘peace’ bubble: Aliyev’s ‘Goycha’ claim reinforces opposition warnings

YEREVAN — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to inflame tensions over Armenian sovereignty, asserting that the “return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenian territory” should not alarm the Armenian people or state. Speaking at the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Aliyev announced that under his directive, extensive geological work has been underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for several months, suggesting that “in the coming months, we will begin to receive very good news.”

Aliyev framed these actions as part of a broader effort to reinterpret the region’s historical narrative. He claimed that pre-Soviet Russian imperial maps show that nearly all current Armenian toponyms are of Azerbaijani origin, asserting that Lake Sevan did not exist historically but was called “Goycha.” According to Aliyev, Armenians were relocated to Karabakh from Iran and Eastern Anatolia under Russian imperial policy, allegedly to alter the ethnic composition of the region. He emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to continue producing scientific research, exhibitions, publications and historical maps to support these claims — portraying them as an objective reflection of history.

In Yerevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech at the “Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation.” He responded by contextualizing Aliyev’s statements within a broader socio-psychological framework. Pashinyan stressed that Armenians had never experienced lasting peace and that conflict had shaped the foundation of the country’s independence: “We have never known what peace truly is. Even prior to independence, our relationships were defined by conflict. We gained independence thanks to the energy derived from conflict.” He added that while more than 30 years of political conflict have formally ended, it is impossible to switch off its psychological and social impact, which continues to surface in statements by officials, experts and media in both countries.

Regarding the continued regional “peace” between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pashinyan suggested that Armenia must define a starting point for its historical narrative. “We have already created a new history, and we must continue to build it. Historical socio-psychology is not like a switch to be turned on and off; we must separate the past from the future,” he explained. He emphasized that the future began in 2024 and that present-day Armenia exists in this forward-looking reality.

Pashinyan responded directly to Aliyev’s remarks about Lake Sevan being called “Goycha,” and other symbolic provocations from Baku, noting that Azerbaijanis react to flags in Armenia’s parliament and replicate territorial claims in rhetoric. “They say, ‘If you display flags, we call Goycha; if you mention Jrakan, we say Gandzak, Kovsakan or Kashatagh. They even assert that Yerevan is historically Azerbaijani,’” he added.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan similarly attempted to contextualize Aliyev’s rhetoric, clarifying that while Tsarist maps may have used the term Goycha, it is not accurate to claim that Aliyev today is denying the existence of Lake Sevan. Mirzoyan called the wording “unconstructive” and emphasized that Armenia focuses on today’s recognized borders and mutual agreements, such as the Alma-Ata documents on territorial recognition, which carry far more weight than historical cartography disputes.

Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan also downplayed the threat in Aliyev’s statements, asserting that the president’s remarks are intended for domestic Azerbaijani audiences, not as a signal of imminent military action. “I do not see anything in Aliyev’s statements suggesting tanks or forceful action. His speech does not follow the logic of operational threats; it is aimed at his internal audience. Responding to that internally is meaningless,” Simonyan stated.

Despite these reassurances, criticism from opposition figures has been sharp and pointed. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, MP of the “Hayastan” Alliance and representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) in the Armenian Supreme Council, condemned both Aliyev’s declarations and the Armenian government’s muted response. He emphasized the risks of the August 8 pre-agreement with Azerbaijan, noting that the document “does not include a single clause that would limit Azerbaijan’s demands, actions or declarations regarding Armenia.” He outlined several key flaws:

Azerbaijan has not recognized Armenia’s territory with clearly defined borders.

The agreement does not restrain new Azerbaijani demands against Armenia.

It fails to secure the rights of Karabakh Armenians to return while leaving the door open for Azerbaijanis to settle in Armenian territory.

Saghatelyan further highlighted that immediately following the pre-agreement, Aliyev referred to the road passing through Syunik as a “corridor,” described Armenian society as “sick” and openly discussed new territorial demands. Meanwhile, the Armenian government has failed to respond assertively and has arguably bolstered Aliyev’s position by labeling those presenting facts as “revanchists,” claiming Azerbaijani-controlled territories are under Armenian jurisdiction, initiating constitutional amendments and reducing military funding and service terms.

“Aliyev’s statements are now the most tangible proof of the opposition’s previous warnings. Regarding the states that welcomed the August 8 agreement, we expect all of them to immediately and publicly condemn Aliyev’s territorial demands. Otherwise, their congratulations will appear as support for preparations for a new aggression against Armenia. Peace is only possible when there is a dignified state that is not afraid to defend its land and its citizens,” he stated.

Political analyst Alen Ghevondyan cautioned residents of Gegharkunik about potential policy shifts following the 2026 elections. He suggested that Pashinyan could respond to Aliyev’s claims that Lake Sevan historically belongs to Azerbaijan, referring to it as “Goycha,” by proposing joint management of the lake with Azerbaijan.

Ghevondyan warned that Pashinyan may frame this move as part of a “unilateral peace agenda” and could even advocate for the return of Azerbaijani populations who lived in the region during the Soviet era. He further emphasized that such developments would represent a dramatic shift in Armenia’s territorial and environmental policy, with significant implications for national sovereignty over one of its most important natural landmarks.

Ghevondyan urged residents to keep these potential outcomes in mind as the 2026 elections approach, highlighting broader consequences for regional stability and local governance. He concluded by noting that the government’s conciliatory posture risks normalizing revisionist territorial claims under the guise of peace, warning that symbolic gestures and rhetorical appeasement are insufficient when Baku prepares openly, speaks clearly and acts decisively.