A sovereign alternative: Armenia’s revival, built at home and hedged on all sides (Part 2)

If the “Pax-Americana goes to the Caucasus” is a corridor with better lighting, regardless of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s or his supporters’ verbal gymnastics, a sovereign alternative is a country with stronger wiring. Armenia doesn’t need performative peace; it needs capacity — the kind that gives law bite, gives diplomacy ballast and turns geography into leverage rather than liability.

The posture shift: from beseeching to balancing

A sovereign Armenia begins by changing its posture. Instead of negotiating as a supplicant, it acts as a regional balancer, cultivating several working partnerships at once and letting red lines be known in public law, not private whispers.

An alternative plan sketches this stance — retain room with Europe and the U.S. where interests overlap; rebuild working ties with Russia where logistics demand it; and structure deep compacts with India, Iran and other countries around security, trade and industrial co-production. At home, the diplomatic corps is rebuilt with vetted professionals, including credentialed Diaspora experts, to carry a single message: no concessions that compromise Syunik, Artsakh rights or recognized borders.

This posture has a visible domestic complement: a show of strength in Syunik — roads, outposts, radars, local defense and national-service rotations — so that the map reflects the policy. The purpose isn’t bravado; it is to eliminate illegal incursions and make daily life in the south an argument for Armenia’s permanence.

Hard power, soberly built

Deterrence is not a press release; it’s a system. Armenia’s force design should be a hybrid: a compact professional spine with a mass reserve that can mobilize fast, sustain the line and complicate any neighbor’s timelines.

This revival plan sets out the bones of this shift: a professional cadre supported by ~50,000 reservists, modernized border monitoring across most crossing points and five battalions that are combat-ready rather than nominal. Officers would cycle through allied war colleges (India, Greece, France, China, etc.) and return to either seed a new National War College, or transform the current National Defense Research University in Yerevan. This would result in robust intelligence gathering and processing, electronic warfare, layered air defense, drones and counter-drones, precision fires and the logistics to move them. None of this is theatrical; all of it is auditable.

Minerals into sovereignty, not pawn tickets

Armenia’s subsoil is its strategic endowment. Reports detail the presence of scandium, among the high-value elements, unused iron-ore deposits estimated at >$2.5 trillion (six known sites) and gold/polymetallic reserves valued above $19.4 billion, with annual outputs that include ~670 kg gold, ~70 T silver and ~5,300 T lead. These figures highlight why

That endowment must be fortified by law and institutions. A revival blueprint proposes a national mining authority to license, monitor and audit contract restrictions on counterparties tied to Ankara/Baku or to states that deny Armenia’s sovereignty; local-content and technology-transfer clauses; environmental restoration bonds; satellite and on-site inspection to price truthfully; and a sovereign wealth fund (Norway-style) so minerals income compound into national assets, not private mansions or foreign leverage. Targets are concrete: national majority equity in strategic projects, transparent royalty flows tracked in public dashboards and resource revenues scaled to fund defense, education and infrastructure.

Trade routes that don’t require self-erasure

Dependency on Turkish-channeled networks is strategic quicksand. The alternative is south-north and Gulf-Black Sea connectivity: Meghri–Yerevan–Tbilisi–Poti, harnessing India’s investment in Chabahar and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to move Armenian goods without pricing in political humiliation. Internally, the North-South Highway, expanded dry ports in Syunik and Lori and dual-use bypasses turn chokepoints into choices. Digitized customs, trade insurance and tamper-evident blockchain logistics would raise Armenia’s reliability premium. The strategic effect is plain: you become a land bridge rather than a cul-de-sac — and you stop paying tolls in sovereignty.

Education and innovation: the engine that pays for the shield

focuses on software/Artificial Intelligence (AI); Gyumri on mechatronics and automation; Vanadzor on biotech, materials and defense prototyping, each zone with its own curriculum and supplier base. The goal isn’t sloganeering; it’s an exportable product and a talent pipeline large enough to bend the GDP curve.

This plan moves STEM to the center of public education and couples it to tech-industry zones with real privileges: decade-long tax relief for startups, fast-track licensing, regulatory sandboxes, secure data centers, green microgrids and export channels to friendly markets. Yerevan

Further, defense innovation would plug directly into this flywheel: an agency that innovates around military-tech that converts field requirements into venture-backable projects — counter-unmanned aerial vehicle, secure comms, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) analytics — so the same lab that protects a border can sell to a partner. That is how a small state scales: dual-use by design.

A state and a civilization: bringing in the Diaspora

Armenia’s greatest underused resource is its people abroad. A cogent revival plan treats integration as a security function, not a charity drive. A chartered authority that invests in Armenians from the Diaspora would execute high-impact projects with autonomy; a youth service and resettlement track would co-fund housing and startups for skilled returnees; constitutional reforms would enable dual citizens to hold ministerial posts and elect Diaspora MPs. It would be co-ownership as policy, not pageantry. The expected dividends are measurable: capital inflows, senior expertise in ministries and a political culture that thinks beyond provincial timetables.

Governance that can be trusted (including by Armenians)

Legitimacy is the only durable antidote to despair. The revival blueprint would also call for a national unity conference (under Church auspices) to rebuild consensus; a national council to transition and restore lawful executive and legislative function; and a commission that centers truth and accountability that would subpoena power to investigate wartime mismanagement, treason and constitutional violations. Ethics and conflict of interest vetting would become norms, not just slogans.

Connectivity on Armenian terms

Armenia does not have to reject connectivity to preserve sovereignty; it has to specify it. Any cross-border transit arrangement must publish the texts and embed automatic suspension for violations. Further, it must restore international legal tools until milestones are verified, allow independent monitoring and audits and replace perpetual tenures with renewable terms and neutral dispute seats. That is what “peace through connectivity” looks like when it serves a small republic rather than consuming it.

Targets that tell the truth

A narrative without targets is just another speech. Armenia’s alternative can be tracked in the open:

Security : illegal incursions halted in Syunik; most border monitoring modernized; five battalions verifiably combat-ready; allied training cycles established.

Economy : national majority equity across strategic mines; audited royalty dashboards live; capitalization from minerals income; North-South freight throughput and Gulf-Black Sea lift measured in export share.

Innovation : three tech zones operational with fast-track licensing; zero-tax regimes for early-stage Research and Development; export MOUs into friendly markets; student cohorts flowing into AI/mechatronics/biotech pipelines.

Diaspora : Diaspora Investment Authority chartered and investing; return-service placements filled; dual-citizen eligibility enacted; Diaspora MPs seated.

Why this alternative matters

Because the other “choice” on offer is not viable. A corridor whose sovereignty lives in future commissions, whose triggers are absent and whose math is hidden swaps today’s uncertainty for tomorrow’s dependency. Even its promoters concede, Armenia lacks capacity and must rely on “third parties” to build and run what is, by definition, supposed to be sovereign, a logic that invites capture.

The sovereign alternative rejects fake dilemmas (“accept this or face war”) and performative outreach that launders conflicts of interest through diaspora roadshows. It insists that peace, like war, is made with systems: defense you can count, contracts you can read, corridors you can pause, mines you can audit and schools that graduate builders rather than spectators. The prize is not a photo-op. It is a republic that no bully can casually redesign.

Armenia has the story, the soil and the worldwide family to do this. What it needs is the will to act like a pivot again, confident, connected and in control of its own map.

