The Washington rollout promised prosperity and “soft deterrence,” anchored by a 99-year U.S.-Armenia joint venture to run a commercial rail link “under Armenian law.” But the architecture that matters — jurisdiction, enforcement, suspension — was pushed into future commissions and side texts. The design codifies Armenian concessions now while deferring the clauses that would protect sovereignty later. In practice, it de-links human security from economic benefits and leaves Azerbaijan’s pressure tools intact. That’s not a win-win; it’s compellence with better lighting.

There are no triggers that would deter Azerbaijan in the case of any missteps. A credible peace instrument would auto-suspend operations and payments after any incursion, POW return inaction or blockade. The current framework adds no such tripwires. Worse, it allegedly front-loads withdrawals of international cases and bans third-party monitors, removing Armenia’s external brakes while adding none to Baku’s machine.

Sovereignty is being utilized as a label. Calling a corridor “commercial” doesn’t prevent de-facto extraterritoriality if inspections, security, dispatch control and customs live in later “implementation” deals. That is exactly where control can migrate — away from statutes and into opaque instruments.

The “math” does not add up. No public capex/opex, tariff bands, demand scenarios or force-majeure cost-sharing means Armenia could shoulder construction risk while others capture income — especially if violence resumes. Even supporters and Armenian government interlocutors may concede that internal capacity constraints could stall delivery.

There are hidden resets, as the March and subsequent August accord framework, which was never put before the Armenian public, allegedly binds Yerevan to withdraw interstate cases, bar border monitors, amend constitutional language on Artsakh and commit to “open communications.” Which very well may be a codeword for letting Azeris into Armenia, while omitting enforceable POW/heritage safeguards. The August texts then defer the corridor’s hard terms to later agreements — precisely where leverage is weakest.

Why does this matter now? Armenia’s mineral wealth and strategic geography — especially Syunik — are the country’s economic lungs. Gold/polymetallic reserves exceed $19.4 B; six iron-ore sites are valued at >$2.5 T; annual yields could include 670 kg gold, 70 T silver, 5,300 T lead; and high-value elements like scandium add outsized upside.

Diaspora and other “explainers,” who have not bothered to declare any conflicts, while masquerading as dispassionate academics/observers, have framed the deal as modernization while downplaying jurisdictional risk and conflicts of interest — sometimes doubling as fundraisers for advocacy products that only later disclosed sensitive funding sources. Whatever the forum, undisclosed conflicts corrode trust and cannot substitute for published texts with enforceable protections. This has been in full display recently with the concerted effort to promote the Pax Americana concept to diasporans in the U.S.

A real peace-through-connectivity model would publish the full treaty, annexes and joint venture charter; hardwire auto-suspension for violations; restore litigation/monitoring until milestones (POWs, border pullbacks) are verified; adopt International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) grade procurement and audits; replace multi-decade tenures with short, reviewable terms and neutral dispute seats; and show the economics.

Peace is not a ribbon-cutting; it’s the wiring behind the switch.