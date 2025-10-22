AMAA holds 106th Annual Meeting in Glendale, celebrates legacy

Glendale, Calif. — The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) held its 106th Annual Meeting on Saturday, October 18, 2025, hosted by the Armenian Evangelical Church of the Nazarene in Glendale, Calif. The theme of this year’s gathering and its related activities was “Faithful to Our Legacy.”

AMAA board president Gary R. Phillips, Esq. opened the meeting by welcoming delegates and inviting Rev. Serop Megerditchian, senior pastor of the host church, to lead the devotional and opening prayer. Drawing inspiration from Micah 6:8, Rev. Megerditchian reminded attendees that “AMAA’s mission is not merely a program or a project, but a divine calling — an expression of faith lived out through justice, mercy and humility.”

During the meeting, board president Gary R. Phillips, CEO/executive director Serge D. Buchakjian, and treasurer Dr. Nurhan Helvacian presented detailed reports highlighting the Association’s activities throughout the 2024–2025 fiscal year. Additional reports were shared by AMAA’s Armenia team, committee chairs and representatives of the Armenian Evangelical Unions, the Armenian Evangelical World Council and affiliated organizations — all expressing gratitude for another year of fruitful ministry.

The general membership elected nine members to serve on the AMAA board of directors, Class of 2028, for a three-year term: Bryan Agbabian, Vahe Balouzian, Bryan Bedrosian, Gregory Bilezikian, Mark Kassabian, Esq., Kevin Kevorkian, M.D., Arda Melkonian, Joseph A. Sarafian, AIA and Michèle Simourian.

The meeting concluded with a closing prayer led by Rev. Gilbert Léonian, president of the Armenian Evangelical Fellowship of Europe.

The weekend program included a special board session on October 17, with a devotional by Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, minister of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, who reflected on Philippians 1:3–6 and the spirit of partnership that defines AMAA’s ministry.

The AMAA Annual Meeting weekend concluded with a worship service on October 20, held at the Armenian Church of the Nazarene. The service was led by Rev. Megerditchian and featured two sermons. Rev. Calvin Sagherian, moderator of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America and pastor of Calvary Armenian Congregational Church of San Francisco, Calif., delivered the English sermon on the topic, “Find Us Faithful,” based on Acts 1:1–8 and Rev. Dr. Krikor Youmshajekian, president/CEO of the AMA-Australia, delivered the Armenian sermon on the topic “Faithful to Our Legacy — We Are the Builders,” based on I Corinthians 3:1–17.

During the service, a special prayer of remembrance was offered by Rev. Shanazarian, honoring AMAA members and friends who entered eternal life since the previous Annual Meeting.

At the end of the worship service, Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian, executive director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council, led the installation of the officers of the AMAA board of directors, and, together with the attending ministers, offered the benediction.

AMAA CEO/executive director Serge D. Buchakjian expressed his gratitude, and said, “I would like to thank the members of the Armenian Church of the Nazarene and its senior pastor Rev. Serop Megerditchian for hosting this year’s Annual Meeting and for their warm hospitality. May God continue to bless this congregation and their ministry abundantly in the Glendale area.”