The Region in Brief

Armenia

Residents of Merdzavan are holding a peaceful protest and collecting signatures, calling for the Akhtoyan family to leave the community. The demonstration is taking place in front of the home of the recently murdered community head, Valodya Grigoryan.

Protesters say their signatures will be sent to the government and stress that their actions remain lawful: “We are not blocking roads. This is a peaceful protest. We are demanding a fair trial,” residents stated. Grigoryan was killed earlier this month. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Locals accuse members of the ruling Civil Contract party, particularly the Akhtoyan family, of being involved in the incident.

Artsakh

Artsakh State Minister Nzhdeh Iskandaryan has announced the creation of the “Artsakh in My Heart” charitable foundation, aimed at supporting displaced citizens, families of the fallen and people with disabilities following the 2023 conflict, which led to the ethnic cleansing of over 120,000 ethnic Armenians from Artsakh. Iskandaryan stressed the foundation was born “not from an idea, but from necessity,” citing the lack of government support: “The situation is critical — if no help is given, these families will end up on the streets.”

He called on successful former Artsakh-based businesspeople, as well as philanthropists like Gagik Tsarukyan, Samvel Karapetyan’s family and the Armenian diaspora, to step in: “It’s time to stand with your compatriots. This is not just social — it’s moral.”

Iskandaryan appealed to former Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, saying he believes they have “the connections to ease the burden.” When asked why Levon Ter-Petrosyan was not included, he cited the ex-president’s health condition.

Addressing recent remarks from pro-government political figures suggesting that Artsakh residents “did not fight to the end,” the State Minister responded firmly: “Every town and village in Artsakh has its own small Yerablur [military cemetery], which is proof enough that our people stood alone against Azerbaijani aggression.”

Iskandaryan concluded by announcing plans to hold another press conference at the end of the year to report on the foundation’s progress and the broader efforts to assist displaced Artsakh citizens. “If needed,” he said, “we will also name those who offered to help, those who contributed and those who declined to engage.”

Azerbaijan

Former head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Ramiz Mehdiyev, has been arrested and placed under house arrest for a period of four months, according to reports from Azerbaijani media. A criminal case has been launched against Mehdiyev, who faces charges related to serious criminal offenses. Local sources indicate that the charges include attempted violent seizure or retention of power, forcible change of constitutional order and state treason. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Georgia

The ruling Georgian Dream party has introduced a legislative package aimed at tightening penalties for violations committed during public demonstrations. The announcement was made during a press briefing by Irakli Kirtzkhalia, head of the party’s parliamentary faction, as reported by TASS.

According to Kirtzkhalia, individuals participating in rallies who cover their faces with masks, possess tear gas or toxic substances, block roads or install structures on public thoroughfares could face up to 15 days of administrative detention, while organizers of such actions may receive up to 20 days.

Participants found in possession of weapons, fireworks, or objects intended to cause harm could face 65 days of administrative detention. Repeat offenses under these provisions may lead to criminal prosecution and up to one year of imprisonment.

The proposed reforms also include amendments to Georgia’s Criminal Code. Specifically, a new article would impose up to one year of imprisonment on individuals who, for a third time, refuse to comply with lawful police orders or insult law enforcement officers. In the case of repeat offenses, the penalty could increase to up to two years.

Russia

In their first meeting in over a year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Dushanbe, where Putin publicly acknowledged Russia’s role in the downing of an Azerbaijani passenger plane in December 2024. Putin confirmed the aircraft was hit by a Russian air defense missile, which detonated near the plane — a typical mechanism for such weapons — killing 38 people.

“The tragedy happened in our airspace, and we take responsibility,” said Putin, offering condolences. Aliyev thanked Putin for personally overseeing the investigation, making no public criticism during the meeting. “Thank you for keeping the matter under personal control,” he responded. The incident triggered a sharp diplomatic rift, followed by further tensions after the arrest of Azerbaijani diaspora members in Yekaterinburg in June 2025. Recent signs of de-escalation include muted state media coverage. Analysts note Aliyev’s careful diplomacy, avoiding direct confrontation with Moscow.