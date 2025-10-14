Community Engagement Committee of New Jersey hosts day at Beneduce Vineyards

Pittstown, N.J. — On September 28, 2025, the Community Engagement Committee of New Jersey hosted its second social gathering at Beneduce Vineyards in Pittstown, N.J. The event was sponsored by the ARF “Dro” Gomideh and organized in collaboration with sister Armenian organizations: Hamazkayin of New Jersey, ARS Bergen County “Armenouhi” Chapter of New Jersey, ARS “Shakeh” Chapter of New Jersey, ARS “Agnouni” Chapter of New Jersey and the Homenetmen of New Jersey.

Designed to unify the community and strengthen ties among organizational members, the gathering provided an opportunity to connect, collaborate and lay the groundwork for future initiatives, while enjoying a day of fellowship, fine wine and fun activities in a relaxed countryside setting.

Committee member Talin Daghlian reflected on the day itself: “It was a truly wonderful time at the Wine Tour, and I’m so glad we had the chance to connect. The atmosphere was incredibly welcoming and fun, and it was great seeing all the attendees.” She expressed her sincere appreciation, noting that the presence of the attendees made the occasion special. “This event was one of the first and most enjoyable steps toward our goal to work together and achieve our mission. I look forward to continuing to have more events like this,” Daghlian shared.

The program began with an engaging icebreaker activity. Attendees received sheets filled with fun introduction questions and were tasked with finding different people to answer them. This encouraged lively conversations and gave everyone the chance to meet new faces while strengthening bonds within the community.

Committee member Madlen Kaprielian, who organized all of the afternoon’s games and activities, prepared a variety of group challenges that sparked laughter and friendly competition, further adding to the welcoming environment.

Kaprielian reflected on the mission behind the initiative: “I joined the Community Engagement Committee because its mission to strengthen connections within our community is essential. By bringing together members of the three ARS New Jersey Chapters, Hamazkayin of New Jersey and the Homenetmen of New Jersey, we aimed to foster closer relationships and build a stronger, more unified community.”

Before the meal, Very Rev. Fr. Vache Balekjian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church offered his blessing over the food and tables, setting a warm and spiritual tone for the gathering. Guests then enjoyed an assortment of appetizers and desserts, paired with Beneduce’s locally crafted wines, creating the perfect backdrop for both casual mingling and deeper conversations.

Fellow committee member Suzy Balabanian highlighted the joyful atmosphere: “It was a joy to see our four Armenian organizations come together in a beautiful vineyard setting. Between the wine, food and games, we shared a wonderful day filled with a true sense of belonging and support for one another.”

As the sun set over the vineyard, many attendees shared their appreciation for the event, highlighting how it fostered new friendships while deepening existing connections. Lively discussions, lighthearted games and the shared enjoyment of Armenian fellowship all contributed to the day’s success.

Echoing the day’s spirit, committee member Kevork Payassian emphasized the significance of unity: “The New Jersey Engagement Committee has achieved another success by unifying all sister organizations to work together for a prosperous event. Members of the ARS of New Jersey, Hamazkayin of New Jersey and Homenetmen of New Jersey had the opportunity to get together, enjoy lunch and local Jersey wine at a beautiful vineyard, to start discussing future joint projects. Mission accomplished.”

The Day at the Winery not only marked the committee’s second official event but also reaffirmed its mission of building stronger community ties by blending culture, tradition and social connection. The gathering at Beneduce Vineyards was a testament to the spirit of unity and camaraderie that defines Armenian life and culture in New Jersey, leaving attendees eager for the committee’s next initiative.