Poetry

Mother Lucia

Kristel KardashianOctober 9, 2025Last Updated: October 9, 2025
Mother Lucia

In the depths of her eyes
Humble demeanor upheld
Confidence resting in clasped hands
A mother’s story is transcribed 

Leading her descendants 
Stars know the story of yesterday
Enduring gravity of her prayers
An endearing face carries strength 

Hands symbolize sacrifice
Eyes represent a world far away
Capturing the essence of Lucia
Reminded of her faith in God 

He held her hand as she escaped
Bringing safety within her existence
My debt is so great; she lived to tell of the loss
Children lost in the darkness of the unimaginable

Her grief resonates within my soul
I call for her; my eyes closed, she is with me
My Lucia, you inspire my every being
You are my Hokis; Armenian, we are

Photo of Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.

