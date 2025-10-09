Mother Lucia

In the depths of her eyes

Humble demeanor upheld

Confidence resting in clasped hands

A mother’s story is transcribed

Leading her descendants

Stars know the story of yesterday

Enduring gravity of her prayers

An endearing face carries strength

Hands symbolize sacrifice

Eyes represent a world far away

Capturing the essence of Lucia

Reminded of her faith in God

He held her hand as she escaped

Bringing safety within her existence

My debt is so great; she lived to tell of the loss

Children lost in the darkness of the unimaginable

Her grief resonates within my soul

I call for her; my eyes closed, she is with me

My Lucia, you inspire my every being

You are my Hokis; Armenian, we are