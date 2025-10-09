Poetry
Mother Lucia
In the depths of her eyes
Humble demeanor upheld
Confidence resting in clasped hands
A mother’s story is transcribed
Leading her descendants
Stars know the story of yesterday
Enduring gravity of her prayers
An endearing face carries strength
Hands symbolize sacrifice
Eyes represent a world far away
Capturing the essence of Lucia
Reminded of her faith in God
He held her hand as she escaped
Bringing safety within her existence
My debt is so great; she lived to tell of the loss
Children lost in the darkness of the unimaginable
Her grief resonates within my soul
I call for her; my eyes closed, she is with me
My Lucia, you inspire my every being
You are my Hokis; Armenian, we are