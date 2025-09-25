Chairman Attarian’s remarks honor 85th anniversary of Sts. Vartanantz Church

The following remarks were delivered by Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church Board of Trustees Chairman Levon Attarian at the Providence church’s 85th anniversary banquet on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The virtues of faith, hope and love were central to the event.

Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Reverend Clergy and Yerestgins, Member of the Executive Council, honorable guests, honorees and friends,

It is an honor to welcome all of you to the Sts. Vartanantz’s 85th anniversary celebration this evening.

It is truly an impressive milestone — for 85 years, this church has served an important role for those Armenians living in Rhode Island and abroad. Prior to 1940, due to political differences, our community wandered like a flock of sheep until our founding fathers purchased 402 Broadway. This was not an easy decision or endeavor, as the risk they took may have outweighed the reward. But inspired by God and their dedication towards the Armenian community, they took a leap of faith and built the foundation of what we have today — Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church.

Not only was this a home for those seeking a bond with God, but it also became a home for the various organizations that thrive today and will always be there to provide a place for them to meet and flourish.

Little did the founding fathers know the impact that this building would have. Also, without knowing, they were innovators of something that would not come to fruition for decades to come. This church became our “little Armenia” and created, in a way, the first virtual Armenian city. They understood that all cities need to have an epicenter, and in all Armenian communities, that is always the church. Eventually, the organizations that were housed at our church began to provide Armenians with the necessities of Armenian life.

The Hamazkayin became our virtual cultural center, the Homenetmen our virtual sports complex, the Armenian Youth Federation our youth center, the Armenian Relief Society our Red Cross and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation our city hall. The local schools are our Sunday and Armenian schools, teaching religion, language, culture and history. The Men’s Club became our volunteer corps, working on our outreach program for goodwill, such as feeding the homeless, maintaining the Armenian section of Oakland Cemetery, as well as maintaining our church property. The Ladies’ Guild, who are the backbone of our community, ensures that the needs of this community are always fulfilled.

The church, along with these organizations, not only took a community that were like sheep, that wandered and had to find pastures for nourishment, but the church sparked a fire within this community and converted a flock of sheep to a pride of lions — a family that worked together, who no longer had to wait to be fed, but from the worked produced, had the ability to feed others. A community that did not hesitate to tackle any challenge, too great or too small — and at times making the impossible, possible.

The church community fearlessly broke boundaries. During a time of uncertainty, they had the courage to fly the tricolors when others did not believe in an independent Armenian nation and at that moment, created the heart of our patriotism here in Rhode Island.

The church was a refuge for those who had come to this country after the Genocide. We took on the task of sending aid to those who needed it during the devastating earthquake in 1988, with volunteers guarding around the clock, containers of clothes and other materials that needed to be delivered. The community opened its doors and homes to provide a place to stay for refugees escaping the pogroms in Baku, Azerbaijan; they opened the doors to those who fled the Lebanese civil war, who in turn added a new dynamic to this community and became deacons, Armenian school teachers, and trustees. And in recent years, a place for those who escaped the civil war in Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

From this community came those who would get involved with the Armenian National Committee, who not only ensured that our politicians in Rhode Island, but also in Washington, D.C., to not only bring due process and justice for the Armenian Genocide, but to ensure that the voices of those from Artsakh are heard.

When the community has called, the church delivered for you. We needed a parking lot; the Men’s Club provided one. The Ladies’ Guild, out of that small kitchen, which is not a small undertaking, is the reason we have a successful Armenian Fest every year. We needed an endowment fund, and the leaders of this community created one for future generations to benefit. And starting soon, the Board of Trustees will begin working on 399 Broadway, converting it into a community center for our church members. A place for parents to use while waiting for their children on Saturday afternoons, a place for the youth ministry to gather for Bible study, a place for our senior members to go and relax and have a cup of coffee, a place for the Men’s Club to build camaraderie by watching a football game, playing cards, tavloo and so on. We promise to continue the work that began 85 years ago.

Sts. Vartanantz Church has come a long way from being a building on Broadway. It is an ever-evolving, living, breathing entity because we are Sts. Vartanantz Church and we are the results of the seeds that were planted 85 years ago. Each one of you has that love in your hearts — and we must each find it in our hearts to continue passing the torch for future generations to come.

In this day and age where human selfishness is an epidemic, I will end with a famous quote, which you all have heard, from our late President John F. Kennedy, but with a twist:

“Ask not what your [church] can do for you….ask what you can do for your [church].”

In this world where our Christianity and nation are constantly being attacked, it is our church that will always be our rock and guiding light.

Thank you.

I ask that we all raise our glasses — cheers to Sts. Vartanantz Church’s 85th anniversary and to another 85 years of success in all its endeavors.