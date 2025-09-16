A beautiful new beginning for Hamazkayin of New Jersey Arekag Chorus

PARAMUS, N.J. — The Hamazkayin of New Jersey Arekag Chorus proudly held its first rehearsal on September 10, 2025, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, marking its official restart after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return brought together both new and returning singers for an evening of music, learning and renewed community spirit.

The rehearsal welcomed participants ranging from ages 7 to 25. Many longtime members rejoined with enthusiasm, while a large group of first-time singers brought fresh energy and excitement. The diverse group of voices created an atmosphere that was both inspiring and hopeful, reflecting the importance of safeguarding Armenian culture through music.

Since its founding in 2006, the Arekag Chorus has upheld Hamazkayin’s mission to preserve and promote Armenian culture. Through rehearsals and performances, the chorus has passed down the rich traditions of Armenian music to new generations, becoming a highly regarded ensemble that has performed across the tri-state area.

The evening was especially meaningful as the group welcomed back longtime artistic director Dr. Vagharshag Ohanyan, who has led the Arekag Chorus since 2006 with dedication and passion. Under his leadership, the choir has showcased Armenian choral traditions on both local and international stages, including a distinguished performance at Carnegie Hall, a highlight in the ensemble’s history.

Dr. Ohanyan holds a Doctorate of Arts in Education and a Master’s in Vocal Performance from the Armenian State Conservatory, as well as a certificate from the Juilliard School. He has performed internationally at renowned festivals and opera houses and appeared with the American Philharmonic Orchestra, the New York City Opera and the Armenian National Opera Theater, where he was a principal soloist. Beyond his international performance career, Dr. Ohanyan is a dedicated educator, mentoring young vocalists at the Daniel Ferro Vocal Program in Italy. His return was warmly received by parents and participants alike.

The evening’s rehearsal was a testament to the enduring spirit of the Arekag Chorus and laid a strong foundation for the weeks ahead as the choir prepares a special program for the upcoming visit of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I. Parents, who play a vital role in supporting the group by bringing their children to rehearsals each week, were also recognized for their ongoing dedication and encouragement.

The return of the Arekag Chorus not only marks the revival of an important cultural program but also reaffirms the resilience and vibrancy of Armenian culture in New Jersey. With the guidance of Dr. Ohanyan and the commitment of its young singers, the chorus looks ahead to a season of growth, learning and joyful music-making.

