Providence AYF hosts historic Olympic pep rally

On the Wednesday night before the AYF Olympics, the Providence AYF Chapter hosted its largest pep rally in years, bringing together athletes, alumni and community members for an evening of food, celebration and encouragement. The dinner, prepared, cooked, served and cleaned up by chapter members, featured grilled steak tips, chicken kebabs, rice pilaf, roasted potatoes and vegetables, as well as salad and dessert.

Beyond the delicious meal, the event highlighted the chapter’s commitment to building not just athletes, but future community leaders. With a special focus on juniors, the rally inspired the next generation of AYF members, signaling a bright future for the organization.

Alumni turnout was the strongest in years, with a mix of elders, young children, parents and current members—totaling 120 attendees—all cheering on Providence’s AYF athletes. The rally emphasized two key messages: encouraging support for the athletes during the upcoming softball and track-and-field competitions and inspiring juniors eager to join the chapter when eligible.

This year also marked the 80th anniversary of the Providence AYF Olympics pep rally, a milestone shared with pride by alumni Varoujan Karentz and others. Tradition continued with a team dinner organized by Ani Comella following the softball tournament on Saturday. The chapter, advisors, youth committee and coaches expressed their satisfaction with the rally’s success and dedication to maintaining this enduring community tradition.

The pep rally serves multiple purposes: raising funds, motivating athletes and energizing the broader membership for the upcoming Olympic games. This year’s speakers included Harry Kushigian, Mike Varadian, Maro Dionisopoulos and coaches Steve Elmasian and Ken Topalian. Over the years, community leaders such as Doc Bedrosian, Mal Varadian, John Varadian, Margaret Stepanian, Eddie Aprahamian, Archie Markarian and Anto Avakian have offered their words of encouragement.

Harry Kushigian, a perennial speaker, highlighted returning and first-time competitors: four members were participating for the last time, while 11 were making their Olympic debut.

Generational legacy in the spotlight

Several family stories showcased the chapter’s multi-generational impact:

Ani Comella and Elyse Kaprielian – Both mother and daughter competed in the high jump, with Ani recently recording the highest jump, longest jump and furthest shot-put throw in the women’s pentathlon at the Boston games. Ani also serves on the chapter executive and helped organize the pep rally.

The Kassabian Family – Father Paul competed for Boston, while sons Koko and Tateos excelled for Providence. Koko won gold in the 110-meter hurdles and Tateos secured gold in the men’s pentathlon, contributing to the 4×100-meter relay team’s gold medal.

The Topalians – Head coach Ken Topalian, a decorated “Varantian” alumnus, mentors his son Shahan, a key softball starter and chapter executive member. Shahan helped plan and execute this year’s pep rally.

Mike Varadian emphasized a unique feature of the Providence pep rally: an annual video bio showcasing each athlete’s background, school, events and interests, inspiring both the athletes and the audience.

Longtime supporters also shared reflections:

Ken Topalian recalled the 1969 AYF Olympics in Providence and the incredible energy and support from the community.

Steve Elmasian noted the shared excitement of first-time attendees and the pride in seeing Providence athletes represent the community with class.

Plans are underway for a summit at the church where elders will share and record their AYF stories, preserving the chapter’s rich history for future generations.

Community voices

Attendees echoed the pep rally’s significance:

Rowan Urbec: “Super fun and supportive pep rally…had a great time eating good food, sharing stories and getting pumped up for what was an unforgettable first Olympics in Boston.”

Lily Janigian: “It was encouraging to see so many members of the community come together to support the athletes and go into the Olympics with high spirits!”

Aram Sluter: “The pep rally was a fun experience. I also liked helping out with setting up the rally and taking it down.”

Natalia Oganesian: “Providence AYF pep rallies are always special because they remind us it isn’t just about competition; it’s about community. Entering the Olympics with positive attitudes and a winning mindset is what has carried us this far over the years.”

With the energy, enthusiasm and tradition on full display, the Providence AYF Olympic pep rally reaffirmed the chapter’s dedication to fostering athletic excellence, community engagement and multigenerational legacy. Here’s to keeping the flame burning for another 91 years.