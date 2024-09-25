Carrying on the AYF Olympics tradition — “The Varantian Way”

By the AYF Providence “Varantian Chapter

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Providence AYF “Varantian” Chapter is built on a rich tradition of success, competitive spirit, sportsmanship, strong mentorship and steadfast community support — embodying what is known locally as “The Varantian Way.” This ethos thrives in the arena of competition and sport and is vividly demonstrated in the chapter’s ongoing success at the AYF Olympics, the premier athletic event in the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region. In the 90 years of the AYF Olympics, Providence has secured first place 41 times.

This legacy was on full display as the chapter prepared for the 90th AYF Olympics, which took place over Labor Day weekend in Detroit, Michigan. In anticipation of the event, the Providence “Varantian” AYF Chapter hosted its annual pep rally on the Wednesday before the weekend. Held in the parking lot of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence, the event drew nearly 100 attendees, including AYF juniors and seniors, alumni, community members and families.

The pep rally fundraiser featured a summer grill feast, coffee, dessert and a slideshow presentation highlighting the 2024 Providence AYF Olympics athletes and their events. The evening concluded with inspiring remarks from the chapter’s coaches and an open mic session during which alumni shared cherished memories and motivational messages.

The overarching theme was clear — to uphold “The Varantian Way” throughout the weekend.

The 2024 Providence Olympics team lived up to this high standard and exemplified these key attributes over the weekend:

Winning tradition and competitive spirit: The Providence softball team clinched its third consecutive softball tournament championship, overcoming a formidable Detroit squad with a final score of 18-8. With just 19 athletes, the chapter secured fourth place overall out of 16, earning a total of 65 points at the Olympic games. Notably, two Providence athletes achieved high scorer status, and another pair set new AYF Olympics records over the weekend.

Sportsmanship: Ani Comella, a member of the Providence Senior Chapter executive and the ARS “Ani” Chapter, earned the Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award for her honesty and integrity. She self-reported a placement error, acknowledging she had actually finished fourth, not third, in the women’s 110m hurdles. Comella’s actions not only reflect her admirable values but also set a remarkable example for others in the organization. Her unwavering commitment to fairness and integrity embodies the essence of true sportsmanship.

Strong mentorship: Coaches Ken Topalian and Steve Elmasian have played a crucial role in the program over the past few years, dedicating themselves with unwavering commitment. Their involvement spans practices, outings, events and fundraisers, and their selfless efforts have been instrumental in the chapter’s success. Additionally, AYF alumni Paulie Haroian and Steve Mesrobian provided valuable support throughout the weekend, offering expert advice and guidance both in softball and on the track.

Community support: The chapter benefited from generous donations from alumni who were unable to attend the pep rally. These contributions supported the Providence AYF Olympics Travel Fund, which receives notable backing from alumnus Mike Mangasarian, who supports the chapter for its volunteer work at the bi-annual Cranston Sports Card Show.

Retired members and athletes: A special thank you to Harout Tashian and Nareg Mkrtschjan, who are aging out of the AYF this year. Their remarkable service and unwavering dedication to the organization have not only set a high standard within the Providence AYF Chapter but have also made a significant impact on the regional level. Their contributions have been a cornerstone of the chapter’s success and a source of inspiration for all involved.

The Providence AYF “Varantian” Chapter remains steadfast in its rich tradition and is set to deliver an even stronger performance at next year’s games in Boston.

2024 Providence AYF Olympics Team:

