Explore Armenian Heritage in Boston

Kudos to the Foundation for Armenian Youth, which sponsored a complimentary guided bus tour Saturday morning for Olympic guests exploring Boston’s key Armenian institutions. Nora Kzirian and newly crowned Varadian Spirit Award recipient Heather Krafian ably led this tour though Watertown’s “Armenian Island.” Stops included St. James Church, St. Stephen’s Church, the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), the Hachikian Family Hairenik Building, St. Stephen’s Elementary School and Armenian markets—to name a few.

The first stop on the tour was the Armenian Museum of America, which houses the largest and most diverse collection of Armenian objects outside of the Republic of Armenia. Guests were treated to a private tour by collections curator Gary Lind-Sinanian and executive director Jason Soghigian. Highlights included exhibits of ancient Urartian artifacts, medieval manuscripts, Kutahya ceramics, textiles, Armenian instruments and contemporary art—not to mention, a diverse and well-stocked gift shop.

“The tour was heartwarming and I wished that my folks could have seen the museum,” shared Laurie Christopher. Her grandson Lucas, visiting from New Jersey, loved the second-floor musical instruments. “The dumbeg in the exhibit reminded him of the one his grandfather had passed down to him,” she said.

Alice Chalian Manoukian remarked that “the Armenian Museum is a cultural treasure! So moving and so well thought out.”

Nancy Gavoor from Detroit expressed her gratitude for the many diverse collections of the museum. She genuinely enjoyed the tour and learning experience offered by the Foundation for Armenian Youth.

The final stop was at the new home of the 70-year-old National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR). Director of academic affairs Marc Mamigonian and library curator Ani Babaian guided the tour, with an unexpected treat from Ara Krafian, former chairman, president and CEO of SMMA. He explained the nuances of the building project vision, giving guests a deeper understanding of the unique architecture and the significance of the imported dark walnut front entry door, designed and manufactured by Mels Yeghiazaryan from Vostan village in Van. Additionally, guests were able to enjoy the beautiful stone bench gracing the exterior and the impressive 7-by-7-foot Michael Aram eternity symbol at the building’s entrance.

Noel Garabedian Galarti of Boston and Lisa Ohanessian Mies of Niagara Falls said they were surprised to see such a beautiful modern building steeped in Armenian history. They were especially inspired to learn that NAASR’s library contains over 38,000 books, serving as a national repository and information center on the Armenian people, history and culture. Both Noel and Lisa shared that the Michael Aram eternity symbol was their favorite part of the stop.

For Linda Shartzer, the tour was a reminder of a prior trip to Armenia that she took with her mother, Alice Melkonian Shartzer.

“The museum is first class, the bus tour of ‘Armenian Island’ was wonderful and Heather gave a full insight of a rich Armenian history,” said Alex Bakalian from Washington, D.C., who joined the tour with his bride. “As Armenians, we need to publicize the Armenian Museum of America and NAASR more, while continuing to share with our youth. This tour made me very proud of the Boston Armenian community.”